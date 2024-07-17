At the NBAA Regional Forum, Avports announced a paid college internship program in partnership with Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology and Westchester County, providing students with real-world experience in airport administration, operations, and airline services. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for aviation professionals and offers students hands-on learning with industry experts. Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo and other officials praised the program for developing a talent pipeline and fostering educational and career opportunities. The internship is seen as a crucial step in preparing the next generation of aviation professionals while promoting innovation and excellence in the industry.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT (HPN) COLLEGE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM TAKES FLIGHT AT NATIONAL BUSINESS AVIATION ASSOCIATION REGIONAL FORUM

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Westchester County & Avports Partnership Announcement Comes Before 3,000 at HPN

Westchester, New York (July 3, 2024) – A new exciting college internship took flight at the recently held National Business Aviation Association's Regional Forum at Westchester County Airport (HPN). Avports, the managing operator of HPN for the County, announced the creation of a paid college internship partnership with Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology and Westchester County, positioning students to enter the high-flying industry with real-world experience in airport administration, operations, and airline services while interfacing with Fortune 500 aviation departments, commercial airlines, fixed based operators and private pilots.

The announcement followed an address by NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen before a crowd of 3,000 and as the demand for pilots, air traffic controllers, mechanics, and aeronautical engineers continues to grow. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that in 2024, there are nearly 17,000 job openings for airline and commercial pilots. Locally, on any given day, the airport is the workplace for some 1,400 employees, and Avports is currently looking to fill 60 good-paying jobs.

"Announcing this internship at the most respected and well-attended forum of this type in the nation is important to Westchester County and to Avports," said Francisco Tejada, HPN's Airport Manager. "The partnership with Vaughn will prove to be a vast pipeline of emerging talent for airports like Westchester and others throughout the region and nation as we hope to draw young aviation professionals with fresh perspectives as they begin their careers.

Hassan Khan, a rising senior at Vaughn and resident of Islip, New York, shared that the internship has proven to be an education that extends far beyond his classroom: "I'm so fortunate to be working alongside professionals and receiving the practical experience that I only read about in school. Here, I'm doing it every day and making inspections, safety and weather checks, and so much more. With this experience, I see a good future and a career in airport management."

"We are excited to see our long-term relationship with Avports and Westchester County Airport continue to grow with this Vaughn dedicated internship program," said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. "Our alumni work in airports across the metropolitan region, including Westchester Airport, and beyond and that success comes with close industry partners like Avports that understand the importance of developing a talent pipeline."

"We are excited to support the partnership between Avports and Vaughn College, which offers exceptional opportunities for students to learn from the experienced professionals at Westchester County Airport," said April Gasparri, director of aviation for Westchester County and a member of the Vaughn College Board of Trustees. "This internship program provides hands-on experience and professional development, reflecting the County's dedication to fostering educational excellence and career readiness."

Keeping an eye on the future with talent and innovation is what Avports' CEO Jorge Roberts remains focused on as his industry works to find best practices to make airports run more quietly, safely, and environmentally friendly. "There are so many opportunities that exist in aviation, and if you are willing to work, learn, and have a positive attitude, you will succeed," remarked Roberts. "Personally, I have grown to the level where I am because others saw my potential, and that has driven me to give back so others can achieve similar career success. It's also why, as a member of the Vaughn College President's Advisory Committee, I'm so proud to see this internship partnership take off."

Westchester County Legislator Shanae Williams (16th District) attended the forum and said that she was impressed with the aviation industry's presence at the event and hailed the economic opportunities that the internship creates: "Not everyone has to be a pilot, as evidenced by the many vendors here from the technical and scientific side of today's airline industry. There are so many career opportunities for young people to take part in, like being a mechanic. I would really love to see a way for aviation to be more involved in schools in Yonkers, Mt. Vernon, and other districts within the county to provide good career paths for young people."

About Avports

Avports, founded in 1927 as a division of Pan Am Airlines, formerly known as Pan World Services, is now owned by West Street Infrastructure Partners III, a family of infrastructure investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs. Avports invests in, develops, manages, and operates a diverse range of airports, including commercial and general/corporate aviation airports, passenger terminal facilities, military bases, joint-use airports, heliports, NASA facilities, and spaceports. Woven into Avports' core is a commitment to environmental and social responsibility, including diversity, equity, inclusion, and community leadership.

About Vaughn College

Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,100 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-eight percent of Vaughn College graduates, 78 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College, please visit http://www.vaughn.edu.

