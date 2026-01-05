Westchester County Medical Center Sued For Medical Malpractice

Westchester County Medical Center sued by father of then 7-year-old child for negligently performed elbow surgery, leaving the child deformed and disabled

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 10, 2025, James Farner filed lawsuit on behalf of his minor child, E.F., against Jennifer Leong, M.D., Westchester County Medical Center, and Westchester County health Care Corporation, in the Southern District of New York, for the negligent performance of an elbow surgery on E.F.

The complaint alleges that on August 17, 2024, Dr. Leong performed a closed reduction with percutaneous pin fixation left displaced radial neck fracture procedure on E.F., intending to realign E.F.'s elbow.

The complaint further alleges that Dr. Leong repeatedly failed to recognize that E.F.'s X-ray clearly demonstrated that E.F.'s elbow was anteriorly dislocated and did nothing to fix it.

As a result of the surgery performed by Dr. Leong, E.F. experienced excruciating pain and suffering, the need for two additional surgeries to date, suffered progressive and permanent deformity, loss of function, and permanent damage to her left elbow.

Mr. Farner is represented by Todd J. Krouner of the Law Office of Todd J. Krouner, P.C., in Chappaqua, New York. Mr. Krouner represents victims of medical malpractice.

A copy of plaintiff's complaint is available on krounerlaw.com. For further information, please contact Todd J. Krouner, Esq., at (914) 238-5800.

