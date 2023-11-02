Westchester Education Expands Global Footprint For Curriculum Development Services

"Westchester has been extending those services to international publishers, edtechs, and organizations interested in entering the US and UK markets, or those that have a strong need to create materials for their home markets using US, UK, and international curricula," notes Kevin J. Gray, President Post this

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Westchester Education as it continues to drive innovation and excellence in educational content development worldwide for educational publishers, edtech providers, and international schools.

"Westchester has long been a top content development choice for educational materials providers in the US and the UK," notes Kevin J. Gray, President. "In the last several years we have been extending those services to international publishers, edtechs, and organizations interested in entering the US and UK markets, or those that have a strong need to create materials for their home markets using US, UK, and international curricula. This expansion will better enable us to serve those clients more completely."

To move into new markets successfully, educational materials providers can leverage the expert resources of Westchester Education. As a seasoned and highly respected player in the field, Westchester Education brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in educational solutions, curriculum development, and art, design, and production. By tapping into Westchester's wealth of expertise, edtech companies, educational publishers, and international schools can develop and adapt their products to meet the unique demands of their diverse markets. Whether conducting a gap analysis to customize content for different markets, aligning with local pedagogies, or addressing the needs of specific student populations, Westchester Education can help.

Tim Davies, CEO Westchester Group UK comments, "We launched Westchester Education's UK and International division in January 2020 with the creation of accessible and inclusive content at the centre of everything we do. As the business has grown, we're being commissioned to deliver an increasing number of projects requiring a hybrid approach, with Westchester's expert teams in the US, UK, and India and our global network of SMEs working closely together to deliver the optimum solution for our clients. The formal combining of those teams into one is the natural next stage of our development."

To make this happen, the two divisions, Westchester Education Services and Westchester Education UK & International, are excited to announce they are combining their expert teams to form a unified global education products team branded Westchester Education. This synergy unites a diverse pool of extraordinary talent and deep experience from both sides of the Atlantic, creating a powerhouse of educational expertise. Together, this combined team will work seamlessly to assist clients in servicing their home markets and expanding into new ones, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions. By harnessing the collective strengths of these divisions, clients can benefit from a harmonized approach to curriculum development, content creation, and market-specific strategies, ensuring a smoother and more effective entry into diverse, global educational landscapes.

This move reflects Westchester Education's commitment to providing comprehensive, top-notch, accessible educational resources and helping learners in all markets excel. The company's dedication to serving the educational community remains unwavering, and this expansion is a testament to its continued pursuit of excellence.

Westchester Education helps clients create and adapt high-quality, market-ready education materials across all subjects and levels. The company's teams of industry veterans are experts in navigating and aligning curriculum and educational products to meet the required standards for publishers, edtech providers, and international schools worldwide. Accessibility and inclusion are at the center of everything Westchester Education does.

Westchester Education has offices in the US, UK, and India, with a deep global network of education content development experts. They are a division of US-based and employee-owned Westchester Publishing Services.

Additional information about Westchester Education and its services is available at: westchestereducation.com

