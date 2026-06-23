Westchester Gentle Dentistry Launches WGD Implant Center for Dental Implants and Full-Mouth Smile Restoration in Westchester County

"We wanted to create an implant experience that feels approachable, supportive, and genuinely patient-focused from beginning to end." —Dr. Feryal Alidadi, DDS, Founder of Westchester Gentle Dentistry Post this

"For many patients, losing teeth or living with unstable dentures impacts far more than just their smile – it affects confidence, nutrition, and overall quality of life," said Dr. Feryal Alidadi, founder and owner of Westchester Gentle Dentistry. "We wanted to create an implant experience that feels approachable, supportive, and genuinely patient-focused from beginning to end."

The WGD Implant Center is led in collaboration with Dr. Gretel Pellegrini, DDS, PhD, MS, a board-certified periodontist, Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, Castle Connolly Top Doctor, and Columbia University-trained specialist with advanced expertise in dental implants, bone regeneration, and periodontal surgery.

"Our goal is to combine clinical excellence with a truly compassionate patient experience," said Dr. Pellegrini. "Dental implant treatment can be life-changing, and we believe patients deserve care that feels personalized, transparent, and comfortable throughout the entire process."

In addition to dental implants and full-mouth rehabilitation, the WGD Implant Center provides LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, gum recession therapy, sinus augmentation, and regenerative periodontal procedures designed to preserve and restore oral health. The center utilizes advanced technology including 3D CBCT imaging and precision-guided treatment planning to improve accuracy, predictability, and patient comfort.

Many patients receiving full-arch dental implants may qualify for same-day temporary teeth, enabling them to leave treatment with a functional smile while their implants heal and prepare for their final restoration. Patients also benefit from complimentary implant consultations, flexible financing options, a bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking team, and an educational, no-pressure approach designed to help patients understand their treatment options and make informed decisions. As demand for permanent alternatives to dentures continues to grow, the WGD Implant Center aims to provide a relationship-driven, community-based alternative to larger corporate implant chains by emphasizing continuity of care, individualized treatment, and long-term patient relationships.

About Westchester Gentle Dentistry

Founded in 1997, Westchester Gentle Dentistry is a family-owned dental practice located in Port Chester, New York, serving patients throughout Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the surrounding tri-state area. Known for its comfort-first philosophy and more than 450 five-star reviews, the practice has built a reputation for compassionate, personalized care and long-lasting relationships with the patients and families it serves. The practice has proudly cared for generations of families and remains committed to serving the community through relationship-driven, compassionate dentistry.

Westchester Gentle Dentistry provides comprehensive preventive, cosmetic, restorative, periodontal, and dental implant services using advanced technology and a bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking team. Home to the WGD Implant Center and WGD Smile Design Center, the practice is committed to helping patients restore healthy, confident smiles through exceptional care delivered with comfort, compassion, and integrity.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary dental implant consultation, visit www.westchestergentledentistry.com or call or text (914) 289-0672.

Media Contact

Omeed Alidadi, Westchester Gentle Dentistry, 1 9142890672, [email protected], https://www.westchestergentledentistry.com/

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SOURCE Westchester Gentle Dentistry