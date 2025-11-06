Westchester Publishing Services and 2K/Denmark Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deliver Sustainable Typesetting® Solutions for Publishers

Our partnership with 2K/Denmark underscores our continued dedication to innovation and quality, by offering our clients the capability to produce their publications in a way that is both highly readable and more environmentally sustainable. Post this

Sustainable Typesetting® is a proven method that:

Reduces page count by up to 20%, resulting in up to 20% lower paper, printing, transport, and storage costs.

Improves readability for all readers. Enhanced typeface design and optimized white-space distribution ensure superior legibility and reading comfort.

Reduces carbon footprint by up to 20%, supporting compliance with global sustainability frameworks such as EUDR, CSRD, and California's Scope 3 standards.

Deb Taylor, President of Westchester Publishing Services, stated, "Publishers entrust their publication projects to Westchester because of the high-quality editorial and production services we provide. Our partnership with 2K/Denmark underscores our continued dedication to innovation and quality, by offering our clients the capability to produce their publications in a way that is both highly readable and more environmentally sustainable."

Klaus E. Krogh, CEO of 2K/Denmark, added, "By combining 2K/Denmark's Sustainable Typesetting® with Westchester's production expertise, publishers who have been searching for a solution that will embrace more eco-friendly publishing practices without compromising readability now have a clear path forward."

Tyler M. Carey, Chief Revenue Officer for Westchester Publishing Services, emphasized, "Publishers who are partnering with Westchester for editorial, production, and digital conversion solutions can now incorporate Sustainable Typesetting® into their preferred domestic, UK, and offshore workflows. This unique partnership empowers our clients to meet their sustainability goals and reduce printing and shipping costs at the same time."

Industry Recognition

Sustainable Typesetting® has earned the Sustainable Typesetting Badge, an Environmental Accreditation Badge from Book Industry Communication (BIC), and is a registered trademark owned by 2K/Denmark.

Informational Webinar

To help publishers understand the benefits of integrating Sustainable Typesetting® into their workflows, Westchester and 2K/Denmark will host a free 30-minute webinar on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The session will cover how Sustainable Typesetting® can be used across different publication formats, and its potential to provide publishers with significant cost savings. Additional details and registration are available at: westchesterpublishingservices.com

About 2K/Denmark

2K/Denmark is a design firm known for its pioneering work in book layout, font development, and accessibility-focused publishing solutions. Founded in 1987 by Klaus E. Krogh, 2K/Denmark has long been at the forefront of typographic innovation, helping publishers create visually compelling and reader-friendly books. The company's commitment to sustainability and readability is reflected in its development of Sustainable Typesetting®, a design methodology that reduces environmental impact while enhancing the reading experience. Visit 2kdenmark.com for more information.

About Westchester Publishing Services

Founded in 1969 and US-employee-owned, Westchester Publishing Services supports over 600 publishers with project management, editorial, composition, education content authoring, design, and digital conversion services. With wholly owned operations in the U.S., UK, and India, Westchester Publishing Services delivers high-quality, cost-effective solutions for trade, academic, journal, and educational publishers.

Clients include Macmillan, Princeton University Press, ABRAMS, The MIT Press, Sourcebooks, and many more.

For more information, visit westchesterpublishingservices.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Tomassi, Westchester Publishing Services, 1 203-658-7135, [email protected], westchesterpublishingservices.com

SOURCE Westchester Publishing Services