Westchester Publishing Services Announces Promotions Within the Senior Management Team

"I am extremely confident in Christober's capabilities to lead our Chennai operations forward. Deb will apply her extensive experience as an operations leader to the complexities and details of the company." Paul J. Crecca, President and Chief Executive Officer, Westchester Publishing Services Tweet this

"As a result of Christober's impressive knowledge of publishing processes and his technical expertise, our clients are able to select from an unparalleled and robust suite of pre-press services developed with publishers needs in mind, helping them customize print and digital workflows based on their specific publication and market requirements," stated Paul J. Crecca, Westchester Publishing Services President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "I am extremely confident in Christober's capabilities to lead our Chennai operations forward from here."

Within Westchester's Danbury-based global headquarters, Deb Taylor has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position within the organization. In making the announcement Crecca commented, "Since joining the company as Director of Business Development & Marketing in September 2021, Deb has made exceptional contributions to our marketing, sales, and business development efforts. As Chief Operating Officer, Deb will apply her extensive experience as an operations leader to the complexities and details of the company, identifying additional services Westchester can provide to support our publishing industry clients with their evolving workflow requirements. Deb's knowledge, focus, and talent will continue to be beneficial for our company's employee-owners."

Related to Taylor's expanded role, the following members of the senior management team will now report to her: Terry Colosimo, Vice President, Editorial Services; Scott Keeney, Director of Production and Customer Service; Celeste Bilyard, Director, Journal Services; all based in the United States, and Mercy Thomas, Director of Operations for the Chennai, India, production facility.

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Westchester Publishing Services is a US employee-owned company, globally headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut. The company is the premier provider of publishing & education product development solutions, catering to the diverse needs of authors, publishers, university & academic presses, policy groups, foundations and edtech firms worldwide. With an unwavering commitment to providing excellence since our founding in 1969, Westchester offers clients a comprehensive suite of services encompassing editorial, production, design, and technology-driven solutions, ensuring that every project is meticulously crafted to achieve its highest potential. Our teams of professionals located in the United States, United Kingdom, and India, leverage decades of industry expertise, empowering clients to expand the dynamic landscape of publishing & edtech with confidence and creativity. Whether your published products are print, digital, or a harmonious blend of both, Westchester Publishing Services stands as your trusted partner, dedicated to transforming your content into captivating and impactful products your customers can confidently rely on. We help our clients shape the future of publishing & edtech, one exceptional project at a time.

Inquires should be sent to Nicole Tomassi, Marketing & Conference Manager at: 203-658-7135 or [email protected].

Further information is also available at: westchesterpublishingservices.com/about-us/

Media Contact

Nicole Tomassi, Westchester Publishing Services, L.L.C., 1 203-658-7135, [email protected], westchesterpublishingservices.com

SOURCE Westchester Publishing Services, L.L.C.