Westchester Publishing Services Becomes First U.S.-Based Corporate Member of The Stationers' Company

"Expanding our involvement in The Stationers' Company by becoming a Corporate member reflects our commitment to strengthening our connections with fellow Stationers and publishing industry colleagues," stated Deb Taylor, CEO of Westchester Publishing Services Post this

"Expanding our involvement in The Stationers' Company by becoming a Corporate member reflects our commitment to strengthening our connections with fellow Stationers and publishing industry colleagues," stated Deb Taylor, CEO of Westchester Publishing Services. "We encourage U.S.-based publishers to learn more about The Stationers' Company and ways it can be beneficial for their business."

The Corporate membership creates new opportunities for Westchester's leadership to connect with peers across the industry, and support educational and charitable initiatives that help foster future talent. It also reflects Westchester's shared commitment to professional excellence, industry collaboration, and the continued advancement of publishing and communications.

Tyler M. Carey, Chief Revenue Officer, who is also a Liveryman of The Stationers' Company added, "We deeply value our involvement with The Stationers' Company, and being the first U.S.-based Corporate member is a meaningful next step. We look forward to continuing to work alongside fellow members in shaping the future of the publishing industry."

"Over the last few years, I've had the privilege of representing Westchester at various Stationers' events," said Julie Willis, Director, Editorial and Production, Westchester Publishing Services UK. "Those experiences have reinforced how important the Company is in bringing people together to share ideas, support emerging talent, and celebrate the craft and innovation that keeps our industry moving forward."

With this expanded involvement in The Stationers' Company, Westchester looks forward to building new relationships, contributing to important industry conversations, and supporting initiatives that strengthen the future of publishing on both sides of the Atlantic.

About Westchester Publishing Services

Founded in 1969 and US-employee-owned, Westchester Publishing Services supports over 600 publishers with project management, editorial, composition, education content authoring, design, and digital conversion services. With wholly owned operations in the U.S., UK, and India, Westchester Publishing Services delivers high-quality, cost-effective solutions for trade, academic, journal, and educational publishers. Clients include Macmillan, Princeton University Press, ABRAMS, The MIT Press, Sourcebooks, and many more.

For more information, visit westchesterpublishingservices.com or contact: [email protected].

About The Stationers' Company

Founded in 1403, The Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers (aka The Stationers' Company) is a City of London Livery Company with an ancient heritage and a modern outlook that supports the Communications and Content industries through fellowship, education, training and charitable endeavour.

It provides opportunities for its membership to participate in education and charitable initiatives, lectures, events, and awards, fostering connection and fellowship with individuals and businesses working across all areas of the communications and content ecosystem. These include the print, publishing, paper, packaging, office products, newspaper, broadcasting, content and online media industries.

For more information, visit stationers.org or contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Tomassi, Westchester Publishing Services, 1 203-658-7135, [email protected], westchesterpublishingservices.com

SOURCE Westchester Publishing Services