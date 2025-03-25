Westchester Soccer Club Formally Launches Community Ownership Opportunity

The fan ownership program, which has seen great success in Europe and in other parts of the United States, will be a first for the New York region in any professional sport. Post this

The investment, which can be as little as $150, is open to potential supporters globally. Details can be found here: https://republic.com/westchesterscom. By becoming an equity investor, fans will become owners of WSC and will support the team's planned growth. Fans have the opportunity to participate in the investment round via Republic, with tiered bonus perks including exclusive owner's merchandise, dinners and special events with the WSC squad, and special ticket opportunities.

Westchester SC officially launched their inaugural season in USL League One on Saturday March 8 with a 1-1 tie at Greenville Triumph SC. It was their first of four USL road matches to start the season before their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park in Mount Vernon, NY against Rhode Island SC on April 27. All WSC home and away USL matches will be broadcast by MSG Networks.

The program follows similar offerings amongst growing professional soccer clubs, including Oakland Roots SC, FC Chattanooga and Orange County SC in California, all of whom created and executed successful fan ownership opportunities in the past few years.

Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team has just started play in USL League One. The club is dedicated to celebrating the region's profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester. For more information and updates, follow WSC on social media: Twitter/X: @westchestersc • Instagram: @westchestersc • Facebook: @westchestersc

