Westcott Homes Announces Vision for New Maltby Village, Including a New Home for the Beloved Maltby Cafe

"Our goal is not simply to build a new building," said Kerek Edwards of Westcott Homes. "We want to create a home for Maltby Cafe that will allow it to thrive for the next 100 years. We understand how important this place is to the community, and we are committed to preserving what people love." Post this

Since its opening in 1988, Maltby Cafe has become more than a restaurant—it has become a local landmark, creating memories for generations of families throughout Puget Sound. As plans move forward, Westcott Homes is working closely with current owners – Mother, Daughter team Tana Baumler and Keesha Laws to ensure the spirit, warmth, and legacy of the cafe remain at the heart of the project.

"Our goal is not simply to build a new building," said Kerek Edwards of Westcott Homes. "We want to create a home for Maltby Cafe that will allow it to thrive for the next 100 years. We understand how important this place is to the community, and we are committed to preserving what people love while creating a space that can serve future generations."

The vision for Maltby Village has been developed in collaboration with GGLO Architects, whose design approach focuses on honoring the area's rural roots while creating welcoming, modern spaces that encourage connection and community gathering. The project will incorporate architectural elements inspired by Maltby's history, with a thoughtful blend of traditional character, outdoor gathering spaces, pedestrian-friendly design, and modern amenities.

In addition to the new Maltby Cafe, the development will create opportunities for locally focused businesses and services that complement the community while enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.

"Maltby has a unique identity and sense of place," said Meaghan McDonald of GGLO Architects. "Our goal is to celebrate that character and create a destination that feels authentically connected to the community's past, present, and future."

Westcott Homes anticipates starting next year, with additional project details and design updates to be shared as planning progresses.

Throughout the process, the project team remains committed to transparency, community engagement, and preserving the qualities that have made Maltby a special place for generations.

For project updates and future announcements, residents are encouraged to follow Westcott Homes and Maltby Cafe on social media.

About Westcott Homes

Westcott Homes is a locally owned builder committed to creating thoughtfully designed communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. Known for quality craftsmanship and long-term community investment, Westcott Homes focuses on projects that enhance the places people live, work, and gather.

About GGLO

GGLO is a collaborative design firm specializing in architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, and planning. Their work emphasizes community connection, thoughtful placemaking, and designs that reflect the unique character of each location.

Media Contact

Angie Johnson, Westcott Homes, 1 (425) 576.9390, [email protected], https://www.westcotthomes.com/maltby-village/

SOURCE Westcott Homes