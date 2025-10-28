WestDev Ltd. Announces Advanced Thermal Analysis Integration for the Pulsonix PCB Design Suite

Thermal behaviour has become a key constraint in modern electronics," said Bob Williams, Marketing Director at WestDev Ltd. "By linking Pulsonix directly with TRM, we're giving designers immediate access to accurate thermal insight—without leaving their familiar environment. Post this

Streamlined Data Exchange

The Pulsonix–TRM interface allows design data to be exported directly in a TRM-compatible format, maintaining layer stack information, copper areas, vias, and component power data with full accuracy. This eliminates the need for manual data translation, reducing setup time and the risk of errors. Designers can run TRM simulation analysis, and feed results back into the PCB layout for immediate evaluation using their original PCB design.

Powerful Thermal Insight

TRM provides advanced modelling of heat conduction through multilayer PCBs, including copper planes, vias, and heat-dissipating components. Using accurate material properties and board geometries, it calculates temperature distributions, thermal resistances, and hotspot locations—helping designers optimise copper areas, cooling paths, and component placement.

Benefits for Design Teams

Integrated workflow: Smooth transition between Pulsonix PCB design and TRM thermal analysis.

Data integrity: No intermediate file editing or geometry loss.

Early design validation: Thermal risks identified and resolved before prototype stage.

Improved reliability: Better prediction of heat flow and temperature gradients.

About WestDev Ltd.

Based in Tewkesbury, UK, WestDev Ltd. develops high-performance, user-friendly electronic design automation (EDA) tools for schematic capture and PCB layout. Its flagship product, Pulsonix, serves global customers across consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, aerospace, and industrial markets. WestDev Ltd. is dedicated to empowering designers with tools that reduce design time, cost, and complexity while improving reliability and performance.

Website: www.pulsonix.com

About ADAM Research

ADAM Research is a German engineering consultancy and software developer specialising in simulation and analysis for printed circuit boards and electronic assemblies. With deep expertise in thermal and electrical behaviour, ADAM Research provides an advanced modelling tool and services that help design teams optimise reliability and performance in complex PCBs. The company's proprietary thermal-simulation technology powers the Pulsonix thermal-analysis module, combining precision, speed, and accessibility for everyday PCB designers.

Website: www.adam-research.de

Pulsonix is a trademark of WestDev, Ltd.

All other trademarks in this release are the property of their respective owners.

