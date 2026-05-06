Western Computer and Infuzion Solutions Unite to Expand Microsoft Solutions Capabilities and Strengthen Leadership in Wine & Spirits Industry

"This partnership is about strengthening what had made both organizations successful. Together, we are expanding our ability to deliver specialized solutions while maintaining the deep care our customers have relied on." Post this

"Our commitment to our customers remains the same. We chose this partnership because it deepens that commitment rather than changes it," said Kristen Sage, CEO. "By bringing our teams together, we are creating a stronger foundation to deliver innovation, scale, and long-term value to the wine & spirits community as well as the GP community."

"This partnership is about strengthening what had made both organizations successful," said Corrie Olson, former CEO of Infuzion Solutions who will be joining Western Computer as COO. "Together, we are expanding our ability to deliver specialized solutions while maintaining the deep care our customers have relied on."

The merger enhances the company's ability to deliver purpose-built solutions, industry expertise, and scalable Microsoft technologies tailored to the unique needs to wineries, distributors, and suppliers. As the producers of 365WineTrade, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Western Computer has long delivered a purpose-built ERP solution specifically designed for the wine and spirits industry. With Infuzion Solutions bringing more than 15 years of dedicated wine & spirits expertise and its Infuzion® BC solution, this combination creates an even stronger platform for the industry moving forward.

As a long-standing Microsoft Dynamics partner, Western Computer will continue its commitment to supporting legacy Dynamics GP customers in their successful transition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"What stood out to me most about the Infuzion team was not only their technical expertise, but the way they care for their customers," added Sage. "They lead with accountability, ownership, and a genuine commitment to getting things right, values that strongly align with how we serve our own clients. Together, we now offer something truly differentiated: the specialized focus and industry depth of a boutique practice, backed by the scale, proven methodology, and Microsoft relationship of one of North America's leading Dynamics partners. It's a powerful combination, and one our Wine & Spirits customers have been asking for."

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a premier Microsoft partner with more than 35 years of experience delivering ERP, CRM, BI, cloud, and AI solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. As a Microsoft Inner Circle member, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and G2 multi-category Leader, Western Computer specializes in implementing and optimizing Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and advanced data solutions that drive measurable operational improvement. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term customer success, Western Computer empowers organizations to modernize, scale, and unlock the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem.

Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or explore verified customer reviews on G2.

Media Contact

Amanda Sherry VP of Marketing, Western Computer, 1 (805) 581-5020, [email protected], www.WesternComputer.com

SOURCE Western Computer