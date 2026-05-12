Western Computer Appoints Corrie Olson as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth and Customer Success

"Corrie's leadership style, operational discipline, and unwavering commitment to customer success made her a natural fit for this role." Post this

Olson brings more than 20 years of experience in the Microsoft Dynamics channel, including extensive expertise in Dynamics GP, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and the wine and spirits industry. Under her leadership, Infuzion Solutions built a reputation for high-touch customer service, operational excellence, and successful fixed-fee ERP implementations tailored to the unique needs of wine and spirits distributors and suppliers.

"Corrie's leadership style, operational discipline, and unwavering commitment to customer success made her a natural fit for this role," said Kristen Sage, CEO of Western Computer. "As we continue to grow, it became increasingly important to expand our executive leadership team with someone who not only understands our industry, but also shares our values around accountability, innovation, and customer care. Corrie brings all of that and more."

As COO, Olson will focus on scaling delivery operations, enhancing customer experience, and driving operational consistency across the organization. She will also help advance Western Computer's continued investment in fixed-fee implementation models, AI-first operational strategies, and scalable service delivery designed to improve outcomes for both customers and consultants.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Western Computer in this new capacity," said Olson. "Over the last several years, our teams have already built a strong partnership, and it became clear that we shared the same vision for how ERP implementations and customer relationships should be approached. We believe customers deserve a true partner, one focused on outcomes, guidance, and long-term success. I'm excited to help scale that vision together."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, as many legacy Dynamics GP customers evaluate their long-term ERP strategies ahead of Microsoft's planned end of support for Dynamics GP. Olson has been a trusted advisor to many organizations navigating that transition and will play a key role in helping Western Computer continue to support customers through modernization initiatives.

"Corrie deeply understands the challenges customers face during ERP transformation because she has lived through that journey herself," added Sage. "Her ability to combine operational rigor with empathy for customers and consultants alike is incredibly rare. As we continue scaling Western Computer, that perspective will be invaluable."

Olson's appointment also further strengthens Western Computer's leadership position within the wine and spirits industry, where the company delivers specialized ERP solutions including 365WineTrade, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Together, Western Computer and Infuzion Solutions bring decades of combined industry expertise and a shared commitment to helping customers modernize and grow.

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a premier Microsoft partner with more than 35 years of experience delivering ERP, CRM, BI, cloud, and AI solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. As a Microsoft Inner Circle member, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and G2 multi-category Leader, Western Computer specializes in implementing and optimizing Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and advanced data solutions that drive measurable operational improvement. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term customer success, Western Computer empowers organizations to modernize, scale, and unlock the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem.

Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or explore verified customer reviews on G2.

Media Contact

Amanda Sherry, Western Computer, 1 8057901742, [email protected], Western Computer

SOURCE Western Computer