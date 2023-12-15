Western Container Services Elevates Refrigerated Container Monitoring in Sydney

"Our goal was to provide our team with a safer way to work while also improving the efficiency of our monitoring process," says Johnson. "As a second-generation Aussie family-owned and operated container depot, we are committed to delivering dedicated and professional services to our customers." Post this

"Working at heights has long been a leading cause of workplace fatalities, with falls from ladders contributing significantly to these grim statistics," says Rick Johnson, Managing Director of Western Containers. "Our team sought to find a solution that would address both safety concerns and the efficiency of monitoring the containers."

Their innovative solution? Modify 40ft shipping containers to create stackable gantries. These adapted containers feature reinforced side panels with easy-access windows, power points along both sides and a dedicated power board at one end. Each level is also equipped with safety stairs, chains, and railings to prevent falls, ensuring a safer working environment for the team.

"Our goal was to provide our team with a safer way to work while also improving the efficiency of our monitoring process," says Johnson. "As a second-generation Aussie family-owned and operated container depot, we are committed to delivering dedicated and professional services to our customers."

Paul Zalai, Director of Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA), recently visited Western Container Services to witness the container depot operations first-hand. Impressed by their commitment to safety and efficiency, Zalai is looking forward to potential collaborations in the future.

As a long-standing container depot located at the gateway to the west of Sydney, this innovation aligns with Western Container Services' long-term vision of processing powered refrigerated shipping containers more efficiently than other container yards and ensuring timely delivery for businesses reliant on these goods. Moreover, being strategically located away from the congested Port Botany area, a gateway to the Western Sydney industrial precincts with easy access to M4, M5 & M8, positions them as a preferred choice for many businesses using refrigerated containers to ship their goods in Sydney.

Our experienced team adheres to comprehensive quality control guidelines so that you get the best service available, fast turnaround, and on-time delivery. With this advanced system now operational, Western Container Services is keen to offer personal tours of their facility. Interested parties can call 1300 FCL LCL for more information.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Rick Johnson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +61 2 8755 8000

For more details, visit Western Container Services.

About Western Container Services:

Western Container Services, renowned for its exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction, has been a leader in Sydney's container services for over four decades. The depot location is positioned within a gateway to the west for Sydney businesses. Complete FCL depot services including: FCL cartage, FCL storage, FCL unpack, distribution and out of gauge cartage. Their expansive depot has a capacity of 3600 TEU and boasts 100+ powered reefer points, ensuring efficient storage for both export and imported freight. With an array of services including 77G Underbond Container and Reefer Storage, AA14.4 Rural Tailgate Inspections and Approved Wash Bay, BMSB Fumigation, Quarantine Approved Premises. ERS Johnson Pty Ltd t/a Western Container Services - Quarantine Approved Premises #: N3181, Class 1.3: Sea and Air Freight Depot (restricted), Class 2.6: Empty Shipping Container Parks, Class 4.3: Cleaning, Class 4.6 Fumigation, Class 14.4 Rural Tailgate Inspection, 77G Bond – Licence No:- 017196B Est. Code: GP51J.

Our experienced team adhere to comprehensive quality control guidelines so that you get the best service available, fast turnaround, and on-time delivery.

Media Contact

Rick Johnson, Western Container Services, 61 2 8755 8000, [email protected], https://www.westerncontainers.com.au/

SOURCE Western Container Services