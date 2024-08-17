Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale in Jackson Hole Announces New Lecture Series for September Event

"We're offering three days of 16 expert talks … providing a creative space for attendees to collaborate, network and recharge." Post this

Hourly lectures will be presented on Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., offering AIA and ASID CEU credits. A half-hour series of 12 lectures will run on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Talks are already scheduled from speakers including Vera Iconica Architecture, interior designers Tim Vanderwall and Agnes Bourne, the founder of Native American-inspired furniture designer Amatoya, Cray Baumont-Flynn, and the executive director of the Jackson Hole History Museum. Topics under discussion range from the future of interior design to "The Story of BISON," with photographer Audrey Hall and author Chase Reynolds Ewald; as well as a special Creativity Panel moderated by WDC presenting sponsor Planning Alternatives president Nathan Mersereau, and featuring juried artisans Elyse Allen, Doug Nordberg, Chrissy Glenn and Jonathan Ward.

Book signings will accompany several of the lectures, representing new releases including "Alpenglow – Outdoor Celebrations for Every Season" by Hillary Munro with photographs by Lisa Flood, and the cookbook "Wild Sugar" by Lindsey Johnson and Chase Reynolds Ewald. Additional speakers signing books include Ellie Thompson for her new book, "Designing American Jewelry: From City Rhythms to Western Dreams," as well as photographer Jules Frazier, signing copies of her recently released "Iconic Photographs of the American West." Each day the series concludes with a 2 p.m. happy hour in the WDC Designer Lounge, offering terrific opportunities for guests and artists to mix, mingle and relax.

Along with the new Design Lecture Series, the WDC continues to offer an incomparable four-day shopping experience for guests to the foremost exhibition and celebration of what is happening in the world of Western furniture, fashion, home and lifestyle accessories. Guests can expect a lively Opening Preview Party on Thursday, September 6, from 6-10 p.m., with a live auction, presented by Planning Alternatives, and live runway fashion show sponsored by Wild Common Tequila.

Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, guests can browse and buy the exceptional handcrafted work celebrating the spirit of the West directly from the juried artists who created it, representing 27 states from across the country. On-site catered bites by Spoons Bistro are available for purchase. Check here for the complete WDC Schedule of Events.

Guests can secure tickets in advance online for the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale, including for the Preview Party + Fashion Show on Thursday, September 5, from 6 - 10 p.m. General admission tickets for the opening-night event are $100 per person, which includes meet-and-greets with the exhibitors, a runway show, a live auction and local culinary creations paired with signature cocktails from an open bar; VIP tickets with reserved seating are available for $175. The Exhibit + Sale with the new lecture series continues through Sunday, September 8, with day-passes available for $30.

About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:

Celebrating 32 years in 2024, the annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com

