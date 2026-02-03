Western Filament Completes Multimillion-Dollar Manufacturing Facility Renovation and Technology Upgrade

Western Filament Inc completes a major facility renovation, modernizing braiding, coating, extrusion, and R&D capabilities for global markets.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western Filament Inc. (WFI), a specialty braided filament and advanced fiber manufacturer founded in 1938, announces the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation and modernization of its manufacturing facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. The comprehensive upgrades significantly enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities, R&D infrastructure, and operational efficiency, supporting a wide range of technical industries.

The investment focused on upgrading critical manufacturing processes, including advanced fiber braiding, dyeing, coating, twisting, and extrusion technologies, as well as the full implementation of a 100% LEAN manufacturing platform. These improvements ensure top-tier quality and scalability while delivering the shortest lead times in the market.

Pat Ferguson, CEO, commented, "I am very proud of our transformation into a world-class manufacturing facility, and truly appreciate the many hours of hard work and dedication from our team to get this completed."

As part of the renovation, Western Filament Inc. also completed significant upgrades to its research and development center, enabling rapid prototyping, enhanced material testing, and accelerated product innovation. The improvements support Western Filament Inc.'s long history as a trusted innovator and supplier to aerospace, defense, medical, commercial, and recreational industries, where performance, reliability, and precision are essential.

Western Filament Inc. manufactures high-performance braided, twisted, and extruded solutions using advanced synthetic materials such as UHMWPE, aramids, nylon, polyester, ceramic, PEEK, ECTFE, and other specialty fibers. Operating one of the most sophisticated fiber braiding facilities in the world, the company continues to set industry standards in advanced filament manufacturing and engineered fiber solutions.

With nearly nine decades of experience and a forward-looking approach to technology and efficiency, Western Filament remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality products while continually improving its facilities, processes, and workplace environment.

For more information about Western Filament Inc.'s manufacturing capabilities and facility upgrades, visit www.wfilament.com.

