Western Justice Center Champions for Restorative Practices Following Tragedy in Oklahoma School

The Western Justice Center reaffirms its dedication to equipping youth with conflict resolution skills following the tragic loss of Nex Benedict. Through initiatives like the Peer Mediation Invitational, they empower students to foster peace and equity in their schools and communities.

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent tragedy surrounding the untimely death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict has captured national headlines, shining a stark spotlight on the pervasive issues of conflicts and bullying rampant within school campuses nationwide.

In response, the Western Justice Center (WJC) reasserts its commitment to equipping young people with the tools to manage conflict, reduce violence, navigate complexity and embrace their differences in order to positively affect their future – and ours. Restorative tools like community-building circles and student-led peer mediation are an antidote to the kinds of divisions that grip our communities nationwide.

In furtherance of that goal, WJC held our 19th annual Peer Mediation Invitational (PMI) last week. The event, which was held at The California Endowment in Downtown Los Angeles, brought together 300 students and 100 educators from more than 30 LA schools.

Joining the students were 75 Mediation Mentors, professionals in the field including federal judges, law firm partners, corporate counsel officers, law professors, psychologists, private mediators and mediation students who shared their insights with these promising young peacemakers. Participating organizations are listed at the end of this release*.

At PMI, participants explored the interconnectedness of peacemaking efforts and community-building, empowering young peacemakers to assert their roles as advocates for restorative justice and healing in our schools. Students as young as eight years old bravely voiced their genuine concerns within the larger group setting. In a poignant moment during a restorative circle activity, a shy third-grader candidly shared, "I would choose to be a lion because then nobody could mess with me," illustrating the profound impact of their fears of bullying and the significance of creating a safe and supportive environment for all.

"From heartfelt conversations with fellow mentors to witnessing the growth of middle and elementary school students alike, every moment left an indelible mark," shared Jeff Wortman, Partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. "Listening to that young student's lion story really struck a chord with me. I went home just raving about the experience I had. Thank you for all the hard work your team does."

Students, mediators, lawyers and judges were ignited by the panel led by seniors from Azusa High School sharing their journey to foster peace and equity in their school amid challenges of school consolidation and community violence.

They formed a Student Union, led restorative circles, advocated for resources, and spearheaded initiatives such as a Youth Summit and a Students Bill of Rights.

Their leadership in establishing a peer mediation program and teaching younger students to resolve conflicts without violence is a testament to their dedication to building a culture of peace and equity in their San Gabriel Valley community.

"The more opportunities that school staff have to see this work in action, the better. They will see what we all know to be true: that all students must be provided with creative, rigorous, equitable opportunities to engage in meaningful, impactful learning that can be applied to real-world context," said Dr. Dayna Mitchell, Associate Professor at Cal Poly Pomona. "That providing students with an opportunity to learn how to peacefully navigate conflict is just what the world needs right now."

The success of PMI underscores the importance of collective action in creating positive change in our communities. As WJC continues its efforts to promote restorative practices in schools, we invite individuals and organizations to join us in our mission to build a more peaceful and just society.

"Events like the Peer Mediation Invitational serve as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for restorative practices in our schools," said Elissa Barrett, Western Justice Center's Executive Director. "By embracing restorative approaches and fostering a sense of community and belonging, we can make our schools safer and more inclusive for young people to learn, grow and be transformed into the leaders of tomorrow."

For more information on how to get involved with WJC and support our initiatives like PMI, please contact Stephanie Loera at [email protected].

About Western Justice Center (WJC):

WJC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts in schools and communities. We empower people to strengthen their communities by growing the conflict resolution skills and capacity of youth, educators, schools, and community partners. We aim to build a healthy democracy by equipping the next generation with tools to confront, embrace the complexities of, and resolve conflicts. Our work inspires young people to become conflict-adept leaders who can shift the culture and climate in their schools and communities. WJC also manages a four-building nonprofit campus in Pasadena that is home to, and a gathering space, for a multitude of organizations each year.

*Participating Organizations: Alston Bird, American Arbitration Association (AAA), Arcadia Association of Realtors, Carlton Fields, Center 4 Living, CSU Dominguez-Hills, CSU Pomona, Community Dispute Resolution Center, Cook Mediation, Disney/ESPN, Downtown Women's Center, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Glaser Weil, H.E.R.O.E.S., HKA Global, JAMS, Kaiser Permanente, Latham & Watkins, Loeb & Loeb, Mattel, Inc., Pivotal Peace, Ruane Leedy Mediation, Sanchez Consulting, Seyfarth Shaw, Signature Resolution, USC Gould Mediation Clinic, White & Williams ADR and the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California and the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Media Contact

Elissa Barrett, Western Justice Center, 1 (323) 854-8963, [email protected], https://www.westernjustice.org/

SOURCE Western Justice Center