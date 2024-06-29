Western Kentucky Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Outbound Ticket Sales and Operations

Western Kentucky Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, we are eager to add the expertise of Taymar Sales U. to our athletics department staff," said Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. "We admire their staff's dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales to help us grow attendance and revenue at our home events."

Western Kentucky is Taymar's 24th client and third in the state of Kentucky, where the firm got its start in the fall of 2018.

"Being from Nashville, I have long understood the impact Western Kentucky has in both states of Kentucky and Tennessee," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "I've known Todd Stewart for many years and it is a pleasure for us to go to work for Todd and his team in Bowling Green."

Taymar will recruit and install a two-person team to work closely with WKU Athletics to bring a data-driven approach to increasing revenue. Taymar has hired Noah Bailey as Account Executive and will recruit a General Manager of Ticket Sales & Operations to oversee all ticketing revenue strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Western Kentucky to Taymar's growing list of clients," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Bowling Green community and Hilltopper fans across the state of Kentucky."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club and Western Kentucky University.

