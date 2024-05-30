Western National Insurance Leverages Convr's Underwriting Workbench to Innovate Their Underwriting

Western National Insurance is now leveraging Convr's Underwriting Workbench to innovate their underwriting through the power of their Intake AI product.

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations is empowering Western National Insurance to better serve its customers through the power of its artificial intelligence powered underwriting workbench.

"The Convr technology integration is helping the Western National Insurance team deliver an exceptional experience to their customers," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Convr aligns with their mission to realize efficiency and together we're going to continue to transform commercial insurance with frictionless underwriting."

Western National Insurance is utilizing two modules of Convr's interoperable workbench including the following:

Intake AI to eliminate manual submission processing by digitally ingesting, preparing, and analyzing underwriting documents. For every submission that flows through their business Convr extracts key data points and augments the information with third-party data to broaden and deepen the risk profile. By automating and digitizing the insurance application process, underwriting teams quote faster, with more confidence, enhanced application data and achieve more nuanced insights.

Risk 360 AI to streamline research and enhance applicant data with the power of AI. Risk 360 AI is a data lake comprised of the digital footprint of millions of businesses—built with an underlying knowledge graph that unleashes detailed insights from the intersection of tens of thousands of data elements.

"The utilization of Convr at Western National allows our team to analyze risk and make critical underwriting decisions in an efficient manner, while providing excellent customer service for our agency partners," said Dan Anderson, Senior Vice President of Underwriting at Western National Insurance. "Convr's automation and customization has provided us the opportunity to use the platform to benefit our team while still allowing the underwriting staff to make their own, informed underwriting decisions."

Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a super-regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The Group writes business through five active insurance companies—Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, and American Freedom Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company. Together, the affiliated Group writes over $1 billion in personal and commercial direct premium in 20 states across the Northern, Midwestern, and Western U.S. as well as in Alaska; and surety bonds in 43 states. All of the companies' products are sold exclusively through professional Independent Insurance Agents.

Convr is an AI underwriting and intelligent document processing workbench that drives world-class customer experiences. It delivers premium growth, insights, and efficiency for commercial P&C insurance organizations of all sizes, including many of the top 10 carriers, MGA's, brokers, and reinsurers. To learn more, visit www.convr.com. Follow Convr on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

