Western Timber Products is Being Acquired by OrePac Building Products

"This investment supports our goal of bringing the industry more custom value-added products and services, with the speed and agility that makes OrePac a preferred source." Post this

Western Timber Products, headquartered in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, has produced a variety of high-quality decking, siding, and trim from their mills in Weiser and Council, Idaho since 1983. Western Timber currently offers a comprehensive suite of custom milling capabilities and a wide selection of wood species, with OrePac planning to expand and bolster that offering even further. Dan Seid, owner and president of Western Timber Products adds, "After over 40 years, I am proud to see our business carried on through OrePac's ownership. It was obvious that OrePac and Western Timber share the same core values and passion for growth in the specialty softwoods segment." Seid will stay on with the business to assist in the transition.

About OrePac Building Products

OrePac Building Products is a family-owned and operated business, founded by the Hart family in 1977. Through strong leadership and a commitment to success, the company has today grown into one of the premier suppliers in the building industry. The company currently operates 10 locations across the western United States. For more information, visit www.orepac.com.

