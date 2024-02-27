Western Timber Products is Being Acquired by OrePac Building Products

Western US-based building materials supplier OrePac acquires softwood lumber products manufacturing in Western Timber Products.
WILSONVILLE, Ore., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrePac Building Products, a wholesale supplier of interior and exterior building materials, and Western Timber Products, a specialty wood products manufacturer, announced today a definitive agreement for OrePac to purchase the Western Timber business, with the deal estimated to close at or near the beginning of April, '24.
The acquisition is a strategic addition to OrePac's diverse assortment of products and services. "Having worked with Western Timber Products for some time, I admire and appreciate the hard work and care of the team which shows in the quality of the products they produce," said Brad Hart, president and CEO. "This investment supports our goal of bringing the industry more custom value-added products and services, with the speed and agility that makes OrePac a preferred source."
Western Timber Products, headquartered in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, has produced a variety of high-quality decking, siding, and trim from their mills in Weiser and Council, Idaho since 1983. Western Timber currently offers a comprehensive suite of custom milling capabilities and a wide selection of wood species, with OrePac planning to expand and bolster that offering even further. Dan Seid, owner and president of Western Timber Products adds, "After over 40 years, I am proud to see our business carried on through OrePac's ownership. It was obvious that OrePac and Western Timber share the same core values and passion for growth in the specialty softwoods segment." Seid will stay on with the business to assist in the transition.
About OrePac Building Products
OrePac Building Products is a family-owned and operated business, founded by the Hart family in 1977. Through strong leadership and a commitment to success, the company has today grown into one of the premier suppliers in the building industry. The company currently operates 10 locations across the western United States. For more information, visit www.orepac.com.
Media Contact
Darin Coder, OrePac Building Products, 1 503-685-5499, [email protected], www.orepac.com
SOURCE OrePac Building Products
