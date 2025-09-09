WesternU and the University of Oregon develop DO and DPT Pathway Program

"By establishing a clear and supportive pathway, we are not only enhancing educational opportunities but also cultivating the next generation of compassionate, community-focused healthcare professionals committed to serving the Pacific Northwest." - COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Dr. Lisa Warren Post this

University of Oregon students accepted into the pathway program are guaranteed an interview at COMP-Northwest or CHS-Northwest, with the latter also waiving the application fee.

"Medical school admissions is a highly competitive process," said Sonia Gordillo, MSW, an Academic and Pre-Health Advisor with the UO's College of Arts and Sciences. "We are excited to provide UO students the opportunity to increase their chances of admissions into a reputable program. Along those lines, UO's pre-physical therapy population is ever growing. A DPT partnership with guaranteed interview and an application fee waiver is not only providing our students an increased chance of matriculating into DPT school, but supporting the financial burden students may face in the application process. We are excited for this partnership."

"This partnership between WesternU and the University of Oregon is an exciting opportunity to broaden awareness and access for students aspiring to become osteopathic physicians," said COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA. "By establishing a clear and supportive pathway, we are not only enhancing educational opportunities but also cultivating the next generation of compassionate, community-focused healthcare professionals committed to serving the Pacific Northwest."

"We are very excited about this partnership with the University of Oregon," said CHS-Northwest Site Dean Jonathan Perry, MSc, PhD. "This is a natural pairing of the complementary strengths of each institution that promises to amplify the opportunities for our students. We are collaborating toward the common goal of increasing health care quality and access in the state of Oregon."

