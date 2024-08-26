WesternU College of Graduate Nursing awarding $1.5 million in financial assistance to students

"There has never been a better time to be a nurse," said CGN Dean Mary Lopez, PhD, MSN, RN. "Removing the barrier of the cost of attendance is important for individuals to advance their careers. We are directly addressing the need for a more diverse nursing workforce." Post this

Twenty Master of Science in Nursing–Entry (MSN-E) students will receive scholarships from the Strategically Transforming and Advancing Nursing Diversity (STAND) grant. CGN received a $1.64 million Strategically Transforming and Advancing Nursing Diversity (STAND) grant from HRSA to provide scholarships to underrepresented minority nursing students and supportive services to help them succeed. The funding supports 20 MSN-E students per year for three years. The MSN-E students starting today represents the third cohort of STAND scholarship recipients. Read more about the first STAND Scholars.

More than 140 Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) students are receiving support from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) Psychiatric Education Capacity Expansion (PECE) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners Grant Program. CGN received a $7,912,000 grant from the HCAI in 2022.

HRSA awarded CGN $1.875 million to create a Behavioral Workforce Education Training (BWET) program to enhance mental health services in the region. The BWET program also created the region's first Behavioral Health Training Center. The first cohort of WesternU PMHNP students started in August 2021.

"CGN is proud to help support the mental health needs of California," said CGN Associate Dean for Administration and Research Rodney W. Hicks, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN. "California currently is experiencing an increased demand for mental health services for clients of all ages at the time that the number of practicing psychiatrists is dwindling. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners are assessing, diagnosing, and treating the mental health needs of clients and families. Our grants are increasing the number of PMHNPs to fill the need."

"Our Inland Empire region lags behind other California regions in meeting mental health needs," said CGN PMHNP Program Director Christy Cotner, DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC. "I am overjoyed at WesternU's head-on approach to meeting our region's needs. Having financial support for our students will truly make a difference in our region."

"California is facing a nursing shortage. Part of the causes of the nursing shortage is the lack of qualified nursing faculty," Lopez said. "Our college participates with HRSA on the National Faculty Loan Program to educate the next generation of nursing faculty. So far, we have educated more than 440 faculty members. This year, we expect to educate another 25. Moreover, half the participants represent populations not typically seen in nursing faculty. We are making a difference."

