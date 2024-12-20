WesternU College of Optometry among top recruiters of Hispanic and Latino students

"Recruiting and enrolling Latino students is crucial for the College of Optometry, especially in Pomona to reflect the community's demographics and address health disparities," said College of Optometry Founding Dean Elizabeth Hoppe, OD, MPH, DrPH. Post this

"Recruiting and enrolling Latino students is crucial for the College of Optometry, especially in Pomona to reflect the community's demographics and address health disparities," said College of Optometry Founding Dean Elizabeth Hoppe, OD, MPH, DrPH. "Up to 70% of the patients we care for in the WesternU Health Eye Care Institute prefer to receive services in Spanish, with culturally and linguistically appropriate services to have the best possible patient health outcomes."

A top priority for the College is to support equitable representation and enhance cultural competency in health care delivery, Hoppe said. As of the latest estimates, approximately 39% of California's population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. This figure may vary slightly with new census data, and by region, but it represents a significant portion of the state's demographics.

"There is a wide gap between the population in our state and the doctors of optometry who share the same background, and we recognize the opportunity to be part of the health care workforce solution," she said.

A student population that reflects the demographics of California enables the College and WesternU to distinctively prepare health care providers to meet the diverse needs of patients, and inclusively impact community health outcomes for the future.

"Our mission is to graduate caring, comprehensive health care professionals who will serve the needs of a diverse, global society," Hoppe said. "To achieve that mission, we need to make sure that our students have the opportunity to collaborate with classmates from different backgrounds."

Patients benefit when optometrists come from diverse backgrounds as they are more likely to receive culturally sensitive care and improved communication regarding their specific health concerns, Hoppe said.

The College of Optometry has worked with many supporters to reach out to well-qualified potential applicants, including our admissions committee, University recruitment and admissions, our own students, alumni and one of our biggest supporters, Dr. Edward Hernandez, along with corporate support from Vision Service Plan, Hoppe said.

"It takes a coordinated effort and long-term commitment to ensure that students from different backgrounds feel welcome and included and our University Office of Humanism, Equity, and Anti-Racism offers many meaningful opportunities to learn about and celebrate our various cultures!" she said.

The Dr. Edward Hernandez Endowed Scholarship, Mentorship & Leadership program was established five years ago by the College of Optometry with the goal of establishing supportive lifelong professional mentorships to sustain and build workforce pathways for Latino optometry students focused on supporting pathways to private practice.

Dr. Edward Hernandez, a retired California state Senator, has practiced optometry in La Puente, California since 1987. He serves as primary mentor along with other like-minded individuals who share their unique experiences, perspectives, and wisdom to support the students.

The program received a five-year commitment of support in 2022 from VSP Vision™: https://news.westernu.edu/vsp-vision-donates-50000-to-westernus-dr-edward-hernandez-endowed-scholarship-mentorship-leadership-program/

"I am pleased to be affiliated with WesternU and working directly with the Latino Optometry students and the impact that the Scholarship, Mentorship, and Leadership program is having on the students," Hernandez said. "There is a need for culturally sensitive Doctors of Optometry who can communicate in Spanish and provide health care in communities of color."

Media Contact

Rodney Tanaka, Western University of Health Sciences, 909-469-5402, [email protected], www.westernu.edu

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences