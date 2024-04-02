WesternU College of Veterinary Medicine to host annual Open House April 6

This event will provide attendees with an in-depth look into the world of veterinary medicine and the critical role it plays in the health of animals, humans, and the environment. We aim to inspire and inform, showcasing our academic and professional offerings. Post this

This year promises to be even more enlightening, providing attendees with an in-depth look into the world of veterinary medicine and the critical role it plays in the health of animals, humans, and the environment. We aim to inspire and inform, showcasing our academic and professional offerings. We welcome potential students, their families, and community members to join us in exploring the world of veterinary medicine.

The purpose of our Open House Event is to foster meaningful connections within our local community and professional partners while offering a comprehensive exploration of our facilities. Attendees will be guided through immersive tours of our College's clinical, curricular, and laboratory facilities, providing an introduction to our academic and professional offerings.

Moreover, this event serves as a platform to enlighten the public on the vital role of veterinary professionals, access to veterinary care, and the significance of animals in our society. This will be achieved through educational sessions, insightful career talks, and interactive hands-on activities that underscore the importance of our field and its impact on both animal and human well-being.

WesternU invites potential students, their families, community members, and professional partners to join us for this enriching experience. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about veterinary medicine, engage with experts in the field, and discover the endless possibilities that await you at Western University of Health Sciences.

Pet owners are invited to bring their cats and dogs to the Open House for vaccinations. Each vaccine is $15, cash only, and you will receive a vaccination card for your pet. The vaccines available are:

Feline: FVRCP, FeLV, rabies.

Canine: DHPP, lepto, Bordetella, rabies, Lyme.

For more information about the Open House or to register for the event, please visit our website: https://www.westernu.edu/veterinary/community-offerings/open-house/

