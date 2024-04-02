WesternU College of Veterinary Medicine to host annual Open House April 6

The purpose of the CVM Open House Event is to foster meaningful connections within our local community and professional partners while offering a comprehensive exploration of our facilities. Attendees will be guided through immersive tours of our College's clinical, curricular, and laboratory facilities, providing an introduction to our academic and professional offerings.
POMONA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western University of Health Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine is thrilled to announce the return of its popular College of Veterinary Medicine Open House on April 6, 2024. The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature immersive experiences and educational opportunities for visitors of all ages. WesternU's address is 309 E. Second St., Pomona, California 91766.
Last year, the Open House attracted more than 4,000 guests, reinforcing its status as a premier community engagement event. Previous years have included various activities like interactive sessions, guided tours of our state-of-the-art facilities, pet adoptions, a petting zoo, and immersive hands-on activities. It also attracts local Scout, Brownie and Daisy troops as one of the only locations in the LA County area that offers the opportunity for members to get an animal care badge.
This year promises to be even more enlightening, providing attendees with an in-depth look into the world of veterinary medicine and the critical role it plays in the health of animals, humans, and the environment. We aim to inspire and inform, showcasing our academic and professional offerings. We welcome potential students, their families, and community members to join us in exploring the world of veterinary medicine.
The purpose of our Open House Event is to foster meaningful connections within our local community and professional partners while offering a comprehensive exploration of our facilities. Attendees will be guided through immersive tours of our College's clinical, curricular, and laboratory facilities, providing an introduction to our academic and professional offerings.
Moreover, this event serves as a platform to enlighten the public on the vital role of veterinary professionals, access to veterinary care, and the significance of animals in our society. This will be achieved through educational sessions, insightful career talks, and interactive hands-on activities that underscore the importance of our field and its impact on both animal and human well-being.
WesternU invites potential students, their families, community members, and professional partners to join us for this enriching experience. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about veterinary medicine, engage with experts in the field, and discover the endless possibilities that await you at Western University of Health Sciences.
Pet owners are invited to bring their cats and dogs to the Open House for vaccinations. Each vaccine is $15, cash only, and you will receive a vaccination card for your pet. The vaccines available are:
Feline: FVRCP, FeLV, rabies.
Canine: DHPP, lepto, Bordetella, rabies, Lyme.
For more information about the Open House or to register for the event, please visit our website: https://www.westernu.edu/veterinary/community-offerings/open-house/
