WesternU names Dr. Gail Evans Grayson as College of Health Sciences Dean

Since assuming the role of Acting Dean of CHS in November 2022, Dr. Evans Grayson has delivered a bold and strategic agenda. She successfully navigated the Physician Assistant Program through multiple, high-stakes accreditation processes — outcomes that not only reaffirm the program's academic rigor but also elevate the College's reputation nationally. Under her leadership, CHS has completed and implemented a comprehensive Strategic and Academic Plan, submitted a new Master of Health Administration (MHA) program for review, and oversaw major renovations including state-of-the-art upgrades to physical therapy labs and classrooms. Her focus on student success and alumni engagement is evident through initiatives such as the CHS Alumni Tutoring Program, which connects graduates with current students for mentoring and academic support.

In her previous roles as Executive Vice Dean, Interim Department Chair for Medical Sciences, and Chair of the Department of Health Sciences, Dr. Evans Grayson demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing academic excellence, equity, and innovation. She has championed faculty development, supported research capacity-building, and guided numerous accreditation and curricular initiatives across CHS programs. Her visionary approach emphasizes inclusive excellence and community-engaged scholarship, fostering a culture of collaboration across health disciplines.

Her leadership reaches beyond WesternU. Dr. Evans Grayson was a member of the California Board of Behavioral Sciences and is an active contributor to national conversations on health equity and academic innovation through her roles with the American Public Health Association, the American Public Human Services Association, and several professional organizations including the American Conference of Academic Deans (ACAD), the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions (ASAHP), the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE), and the National Association of Medical Minority Educators (NAMME).

A strong advocate for pathway programs, she currently serves as Principal Investigator for the Summer Health Professions Education Program (SHPEP) at WesternU, which recently received $810,000 in funding. This investment supports undergraduate students in their pursuit of graduate health careers and exemplifies Dr. Evans Grayson's commitment to cultivating future leaders in health care through education, mentorship, and opportunity.

Dr. Evans Grayson's career began in direct clinical care, where she served as a medical and psychiatric social worker and later as a social services manager. These frontline experiences continue to shape her student-centered, equity-driven, and collaborative leadership style. Her work is informed by an enduring belief in the power of interdisciplinary education to improve lives, reduce health disparities, and transform communities.

As Dean, Dr. Evans Grayson will oversee CHS programs in California, including Health Sciences, Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy, and Medical Sciences. Her top priorities include faculty recruitment and retention, enrollment growth, enhanced clinical partnerships, and establishing new centers of excellence in research and innovation.

"The College of Health Sciences is well-positioned to build on its success through interprofessional education, program innovation, and community partnership," said WesternU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "We are excited about what lies ahead and confident that Dr. Evans Grayson's leadership will continue to elevate CHS and WesternU as a whole."

As the College enters this pivotal chapter, Dr. Evans Grayson remains focused on shaping an academic ecosystem that is student-focused, faculty and staff-supported, community-engaged, and future-ready.

