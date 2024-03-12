Westman Communications Group Partners with OpenVault to Optimize Broadband Subscribers' QoE

"Westman Communications Group is in the vanguard of industry leaders who are using PNM technology to make certain that their broadband plant and operational practices are optimized to accommodate those levels of traffic." Keith Broach, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for OpenVault Post this

The PNM platform leverages complex algorithms and machine learning combined with DOCSIS pre-equalization analysis, DOCSIS 3.1 RxMER per subcarrier analysis, upstream spectrum analysis based on UTSC (upstream triggered spectrum capture), FBC (full band capture), and many more techniques.

The combined capabilities help cable operators diagnose the root causes of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network problems, enabling WCG support teams to target corrective action and maximize customer uptime. OV PNM also includes a cable modem birth certificate – a record ensuring customers receive a service operating at peak performance, enhancing the overall experience and customer satisfaction.

"Our number one goal is to provide every subscriber an exceptional customer experience," said E.J. Keys, President and CEO of WCG. "OpenVault is helping us meet our commitment to deliver the most reliable high-speed broadband in the communities we serve by enhancing our ability to resolve network issues efficiently – often before those issues impact customers' service."

"Broadband operators are preparing their networks for two big capacity events – monthly per subscriber consumption of 700 GB this year and a Terabyte by 2028," said Keith Broach, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for OpenVault. "Westman Communications Group is in the vanguard of industry leaders who are using PNM technology to make certain that their broadband plant and operational practices are optimized to accommodate those levels of traffic."

About Westman Communications Group

Westman Communications Group (WCG) is a member-owned cooperative operating broadband systems across Manitoba. WCG is an industry leader in communications, offering Internet, Digital HD TV, and Phone services to residents and businesses in the region. WCG is proud of its strong commitment to its members and the communities it serves. Visit www.westmancom.com for more information.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

