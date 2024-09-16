Westminster Academy Celebrates AP Capstone Diploma Recipients

At Westminster Academy, seven students have earned the AP Capstone Diploma™. Additionally, one student has earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™ during the 2023–24 school year. The AP Capstone Diploma program helps students develop critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills that are essential to academic success. To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP® Exams of their choice. To receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research. Student participation in the AP Capstone program has been steadily increasing, with Over 100,000 students in over 2,500 schools worldwide taking part during the 2023–24 academic year. Approximately 21,000 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma, and 11,100 students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Westminster Academy, seven students have earned the AP Capstone Diploma™. Additionally, one student has earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™ during the 2023–24 school year. The AP Capstone Diploma program helps students develop critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills that are essential to academic success.

"We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program," said Donna Payner, Westminster Academy's Director of Guidance & College Counseling. "With the help of dedicated teachers, our AP Capstone students explored their passions through scholarly research as part of an impactful, multiyear program. This meaningful college readiness program will serve our students well after high school."

To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP® Exams of their choice. To receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research. Student participation in the AP Capstone program has been steadily increasing, with Over 100,000 students in over 2,500 schools worldwide taking part during the 2023–24 academic year. Approximately 21,000 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma, and 11,100 students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Unlike traditional AP subject exams with a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project-based and evaluate skills mastery through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed throughout the year. Instead of focusing on one specific academic discipline, AP Seminar and AP Research are interdisciplinary: Students are encouraged to create research projects based on topics of personal interest. Students are assessed on the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management, and presentation skills needed to complete their projects.

"We have been witnessing students' renewed passion for learning through the AP Capstone program," shared Bianca Peart, global lead of the AP Capstone Diploma program. "Together with the guidance of talented educators, students are building essential college and career readiness skills while exploring subjects that are meaningful to them."

"Congratulations to the thousands of students who worked so hard to earn AP Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates," said Trevor Packer, head of the Advanced Placement® Program. "These students are creating the pathways for their future academic and professional careers by building highly sought-after skills in project management, presentation, collaboration, and research."

Of the students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program at Westminster Academy:

Seven were awarded the AP Capstone Diploma by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on 4 additional AP Exams. They are Alessia Boeri , Thomas Breza , Stefen Cammarata , Andrés Delgado, Samantha Omslaer , Kaylee Graves , and Hannah Valdivia .

, , , Andrés Delgado, , , and . Karlynn Cordano was awarded the AP Seminar and Research Certificate by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research.

College Board's Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Earning a score of 3 or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit, advanced placement in college courses, or both, saving them time and money. Research shows AP students are better prepared for and more likely to enroll and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams align with their high standards.

In partnership with the higher education community, the College Board developed AP Capstone courses to help students build and master skills essential for success in college and career.

About Westminster Academy

Since 1971, Westminster Academy has educated and equipped children as a Christ-honoring, Bible-centered, covenant, college-preparatory school. The school is composed of students in PK2 through 12th grade, with an annual enrollment of over 1,000 students. Most recently, the Class of 2024 received more than $5.2 million in scholarship offers.

