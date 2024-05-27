Westminster Academy Senior Anthony Barbar Wins Brian Piccolo Award

On Thursday, April 11, Shawn Cerra from the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation visited the campus of Westminster Academy to share that senior Anthony Barbar was selected as the 2024 overall winner of the Brian Piccolo Award. Barbar joins Greg Huffstetler '90, Danny Kanell '92, and Riley Clements '21 as the fourth overall winner from Westminster Academy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2024 On Thursday, April 11, Shawn Cerra from the Brian Piccolo Chapter of the National Football Foundation visited the campus of Westminster Academy to share that senior Anthony Barbar was selected as the 2024 overall winner of the Brian Piccolo Award. Barbar joins Greg Huffstetler '90, Danny Kanell '92, and Riley Clements '21 as the fourth overall winner from Westminster Academy.

Barbar attended the Brian Piccolo Awards Banquet hosted by the National Football Foundation. This awards dinner pays tribute to the late Brian Piccolo, a standout football player for St. Thomas Aquinas, Wake Forest, and in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. In addition, it gathers 41 senior student-athletes from Broward County schools who excel both academically and on the football field.

Among his accomplishments, Barbar was the Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year, First Team All-State selection, First Team All-County Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald (Player of the Year), FACA First Team All-District, and Player of the Year. He captained the Westminster Academy Lions football team to a 10–2 record that finished with a trip to the State Championship game in the 2023 season. Barbar threw for over 8,400 passing yards and led the Lions to 29 wins during his varsity career. He was ranked Top Five Quarterbacks for the 2023 season in all classifications and became the Westminster Academy single-season and all-time passing leader.

In the classroom and community, Barbar has a 3.691 GPA and has accumulated 1,005 service hours. He is also very active in the Gangway Youth Ministry at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, the inaugural group of Westminster Academy Student Ambassadors, Youth Leadership Broward, and Habitat for Humanity. Along with playing four years of varsity football, Barbar also played and was a captain of the Lions Soccer team.

Barbar will attend Wheaton College, where he will continue his football career at the collegiate level.

Westminster Academy is a nationally recognized, accredited college preparatory school with students from preschool to twelfth grade.

