Westport Veterinary Clinic Achieves Fear Free Certification: A Historic First in Scotland

"I first encountered Fear Free almost 15 years ago and have built my clinical life around its principles. To now be part of a team that shares this vision has been incredible." Said Fiona Leathers, Practice and Clinic Manager at Westport Veterinary Clinic. "Our team embraced the certification process with passion, working tirelessly to make each branch as calming as possible. I'm grateful to our vets, nurses, customer care team, and especially to our Director, Stuart McMorrow, for his unwavering support throughout this journey."

"Westport Veterinary Clinic's certification as the first Fear Free Certified Practice in Scotland is an exciting step for Fear Free and the Scottish veterinary community," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Their dedication to enhancing patient care and emotional wellbeing reflects the transformative impact that Fear Free principles bring to veterinary practices worldwide."

Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "A pet cannot be optimally healthy unless they feel safe and happy. Westport's commitment to implementing Fear Free protocols ensures that pets experience a stress-free environment, strengthening the bond between animals and their caregivers."

Dr. Jennifer Merlo, Vice President of Operations, was pleased to announce this in person at the 2024 London Vet Show, recognizing Westport's pioneering efforts to advance Fear Free care in Scotland. Westport's certification represents a significant achievement for the clinic and a pioneering effort in advancing the standard of care for pets across Scotland. The Westport team exemplifies Fear Free values, demonstrating an openness to positive change and a commitment to ongoing learning and improvement.

About Westport Veterinary Clinic:

Westport Veterinary Clinic is an independent, multi-location veterinary practice serving Linlithgow, South Queensferry, and Edinburgh. Known for their dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care, the Westport team provides a wide range of veterinary services, prioritizing both the physical and emotional wellbeing of their patients.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

