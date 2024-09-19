Westside Future Fund and Quest Community Development Corporation Host 3rd Annual Ride for the Westside Celebrating the Historic Westside

"Our work is inspired by the teachings of the civil rights leaders who lived, worked and learned in these historic neighborhoods," said John Ahmann, WFF President & CEO. "Ride for the Westside is an opportunity to celebrate this rich history while bringing together the community." Post this

Quest CDC creates resilient communities and fosters social equity through collaboration and service integration, focusing on developing affordable and supportive housing for formerly homeless and extremely low-income residents in metro Atlanta.

"For more than two decades, Quest has served Atlanta's Westside with a dedicated focus on assisting the most vulnerable residents in our city," said Leonard L. Adams, Jr., President & CEO of QuestCDC. "At this point in our work we're focused on our strategic initiative - the Westside Trifecta, an investment of $110 million which will bring 300 units to the community over the next three years. Our mission is to foster social equity and economic inclusion by building communities that truly transform lives. We believe that a meaningful life starts with having a place to call home."

WFF is a place-based organization whose work is uniquely inspired by the needs of the historic Westside neighborhoods it serves (English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, and Just Us). The organization uses a compassionate and equitable approach to holistic neighborhood revitalization with the goal of restoring these legacy neighborhoods to a thriving mixed-income community.

"Our work is inspired by the teachings of the civil rights leaders who lived, worked, and learned in these historic neighborhoods," said John Ahmann, President & CEO of Westside Future Fund. "In honor of this legacy, our signature program Home on the Westside prioritizes people with live, work, learn connections to the historic Westside. Ride for the Westside is an opportunity to celebrate this rich history while bringing together the community. We're grateful to the residents, community leaders, and philanthropic partners who make this event possible."

WFF and Quest CDC are honored to announce award winning journalist Rose Scott as this year's emcee for Ride for the Westside. As the Executive Producer and host of Closer Look with Rose Scott, she provides deep insight into the issues affecting the Atlanta community including racial wealth disparities and affordable housing.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Ride for the Westside this year! As someone deeply connected to Atlanta, I love opportunities to celebrate what makes our community special. This event not only brings people from all walks of life together for a day of fun and fitness but also amplifies the greatness of Atlanta's Westside!" said Rose Scott, CLOSER LOOK WITH ROSE SCOTT Executive Producer and Host.

Chick-fil-A is the inaugural presenting sponsor for this year's event. Their support underscores a commitment to fostering community engagement and celebrating the rich heritage of Atlanta's historic Westside neighborhoods. WFF and Quest CDC are grateful to all our sponsors for this year's Ride for the Westside.

Presenting Sponsor: Chick-fil-A

Inaugural Volunteer Sponsor: Progress Residential

Advocate Sponsors: Novelis, The Home Depot Foundation, AT&T

Ambassador Sponsors: APD Urban Planning & Management, Deluxe, First Key Homes, Northside Hospital, PNC, TMPAV and Top Floor

In-Kind Sponsors: Antioch Baptist Church North, Big Peach, Dematic, Intercontinental Exchange, Lucie Content and WABE

All media are asked to RSVP to Candace Wheeler by September 24, 2024. For more information, visit westsidefuturefund.org/ride4westside.

About Westside Future Fund

Westside Future Fund (WFF) is a community-based organization focused on holistic and equitable neighborhood revitalization on the historic Westside. Uniquely anchored in and inspired by its service footprint of English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, and Just Us, it serves those with live, work, learn connections by restoring quality of life and delivering access to affordable housing. Through its signature program Home on the Westside, WFF develops permanently affordable high-quality single-family residences and multifamily housing and empowers homeownership through financing assistance and property tax assistance for lega cy residents. Learn more about how you can partner with WFF for Our Next Chapter. Follow us on Facebook (@westsidefuturefund), Instagram (@westsidefuturefund), and Twitter (@WFFAtlanta), or visit westsidefuturefund.org.

About Quest Comprehensive Community Development Corporation

Quest Community Development Corporation (QuestCDC) creates resilient communities and fosters social equity through collaboration and service integration, focusing on developing affordable and supportive housing for formerly homeless and extremely low-income residents in metro Atlanta. QuestCDC provides comprehensive case management, financial management, and resources for individuals and families affected by behavioral health, addictions, or physical disabilities. Quest uses a collective impact model approach to drive transformational change on the Westside of Atlanta. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X @questcdc or visit us at http://www.questcdc.org.

