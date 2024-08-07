Westside Future Fund Celebrates Key Milestone In Its Next Chapter With Groundbreaking On New Affordable Housing Development

"Today marks a pivotal moment for the historic Westside. This project is a testament to our enduring commitment to preserving and revitalizing our legacy neighborhoods by providing high-quality, affordable housing options for our residents," said John Ahmann, President & CEO of Westside Future Fund. Post this

"I have always been an advocate of providing our residents with access to safe, stable, quality affordable housing. We know that quality housing for all is directly linked to healthy, thriving, and connected communities," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "My administration has a plan to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030 and collaborations and partnerships that create housing like this help us get closer toward that goal."

The 646 Echo Street project is generously funded by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, WFF Impact Fund, and Invest Atlanta. Development partners Kronberg Urbanists + Architects and oaksATL bring their expertise to this transformative initiative.

With almost a decade of experience in equitable neighborhood revitalization, WFF is focused on the urgent demand to increase housing for renters, aspiring homeowners, and provide property tax assistance for legacy residents.

Through its signature program Home on the Westside, the organization prioritizes residents with key "live, work, learn" connections to the historic neighborhoods it serves (English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center and Just Us). This helps to ensure that as Atlanta's Westside re-populates, legacy residents will be able to take part in its future prosperity. To fully realize this vision, WFF has launched its Our Next Chapter campaign with the ambitious goal to raise $55 million through Atlanta's philanthropic community. The organization is currently halfway to its goal thanks to the generous support of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Home Depot, Inc. and many others.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for the historic Westside. This project is a testament to our enduring commitment to preserving and revitalizing our legacy neighborhoods by providing high-quality, affordable housing options for our residents," said John Ahmann, President & CEO of Westside Future Fund. "We are deeply grateful to our partners and funders for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality. Together, we are not just building homes, but we are building community, where every resident can thrive and contribute to the area's vibrant future."

Located near the Westside Beltline Connector Trail and Echo Street West, this development not only enhances accessibility to recreational and commercial amenities but also reinforces the city's broader efforts to foster inclusive growth and community development.

WFF is currently developing an additional 104 high-quality, affordable housing units, in both new construction and substantial rehab projects, throughout its service footprint.

All media who would like to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 646 Echo Street are asked to RSVP with Candace Wheeler at [email protected].

Project Details

Total Units: 24

ADA Units: 2

Affordable Units Breakdown:

20% of units at 30% Area Median Income (AMI)

30% of units at 60% AMI

50% of units at 80% AMI

Building Characteristics: Two three-story buildings, one with brick face

Projected Completion Date: September 2025

About Westside Future Fund

Westside Future Fund (WFF) is a community-based organization focused on holistic and equitable neighborhood revitalization on the historic Westside. Uniquely anchored in and inspired by its service footprint of English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, and Just Us, it serves those with live, work, learn connections by restoring quality of life and delivering access to affordable housing. Through its signature program Home on the Westside, WFF develops permanently affordable high-quality single-family residences and multifamily housing and empowers homeownership through financing assistance and property tax assistance

for legacy residents. Learn more about how you can partner with WFF for Our Next Chapter. Follow us on Facebook (@westsidefuturefund), Instagram (@westsidefuturefund), and Twitter (@WFFAtlanta), or visit westsidefuturefund.org.

Media Contact

Candace Wheeler, Westside Future Fund, (404) 793-2670, [email protected], www.westsidefuturefund.org

SOURCE Westside Future Fund