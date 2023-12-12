Westside Future Fund Celebrates Next Chapter In Atlanta's Historic Westside With Groundbreaking Ceremony

"It's not just about breaking ground on a project; it's about breaking barriers and building bridges towards a more vibrant and inclusive future for Atlanta's historic Westside," said John Ahmann, President, and CEO of WFF. Post this

The new development at 839 Joseph E. Boone will include 33 units of rental housing and 1,200 square feet of space for retail. This development will be located next to Kathryn Johnston Park, one of several greenspaces WFF has partnered with community leadership to bring to the community. Building near green space has been a key focus for WFF's real estate acquisition and development.

"This project is a significant contribution to one of our city's priority neighborhoods, and reflects WFF's commitment to revitalizing our historic Westside to healthy, safe and thriving communities," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "Thank you to WFF and their Chair, Dr. Tatum, the Woodruff Foundation and Invest Atlanta for their partnership, and for believing in the future of Atlanta's Westside by investing in our residents through sustainable, affordable housing."

This project was made possible through a grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. Additional funding for the development was provided by Invest Atlanta and WFF's Impact Fund. To ensure permanent affordability and retention of legacy residents, WFF relies on philanthropy to help fuel its efforts. WFF's high-quality affordable housing efforts come at a time when Atlanta, and the nation, are grappling with limited housing inventory. WFF's signature program Home on the Westside prioritizes residents with "live, work and learn" connections to the community and includes rental housing, homeownership, and property tax assistance.

"As the representative for District 3, I am proud to witness the groundbreaking of a project that will have a lasting impact on our community," said Councilman Amos. The work of Westside Future Fund demonstrates a commitment to equitably revitalizing the historic Westside. This development in English Avenue aligns with our vision for a community that thrives economically, socially, and culturally. I look forward to the positive changes this project will bring to our residents."

With all its work, WFF aims to advance a compassionate and equitable approach to neighborhood revitalization. The organization is focused on moving quickly to increase high-quality affordable housing options within its service footprint because stable housing is the foundation for a healthy neighborhood. Over the last decade, WFF has championed several key impact strategies that take a holistic approach to restoring the historic Westside.

"This groundbreaking symbolizes a pivotal moment for our organization and the entire community," said John Ahmann, President, and CEO of WFF. "It's not just about breaking ground on a project; it's about breaking barriers and building bridges towards a more vibrant and inclusive future for Atlanta's historic Westside. We have been diligent in our process of acquiring land, and thinking about the future ahead, to ensure we help build a community that will positively impact the lives of generations to come."

WFF is currently developing an additional 104 high-quality, affordable housing units, in both new construction and substantial rehab projects, throughout its service footprint.

About Westside Future Fund

The Westside Future Fund is a place-based non-profit dedicated to restoring the historic Westside to a vibrant community on Atlanta's Westside. WFF advances a compassionate approach to equitable neighborhood revitalization through strategic partnerships and community-driven initiatives. The organization serves residents with live, work, and learn connections to five historic neighborhoods including English Avenue, Vine City, Atlanta University Center, Ashview Heights, and Just Us. WFF's signature quality affordable housing program Home on the Westside enables legacy residents to stay in their communities through three service areas: rental housing, homeownership, and property tax assistance. Learn more about our work and Our Next Chapter to enhance the quality of life for residents and build a sustainable future for this historic neighborhood.

