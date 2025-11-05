Westwood Holdings Group Goes Live on Ridgeline, Advancing Complex Asset Class Support on the Single, AI‑Embedded Platform

"Ridgeline provides a powerful foundation for our ambitious growth plans...this partnership enables us to scale with confidence and deliver even greater value to our clients," - Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood. Post this

Westwood has ambitions to continue to grow and recently launched direct-indexing capabilities, further expanding its robust portfolio of more than $18B AUM. "Ridgeline provides a powerful foundation for our ambitious growth plans. As we continue to broaden our portfolio, support our custom indexing capabilities and consider expansion of our current investment offerings, this partnership enables us to scale with confidence and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood.

In contrast to Westwood's previous technology provider, Ridgeline's rapid delivery model — weekly releases co-shaped with customer input — enables quick configuration of specialized workflows, providing Westwood with increased flexibility and agility, reducing the time and effort required in system development. During the build, the teams emphasized de-risked data migration, workflow validation across the front, middle, and back office, and measurable day-one value.

"We're here to empower firms to say yes to growth without adding unnecessary complexity," said Dave Blair, CEO of Ridgeline. "Our cloud-native platform allows teams to operate leaner, respond faster, and continuously evolve as opportunities arise."

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in Lake Tahoe, with offices in New York, Reno, and the Bay Area, and is recognized by Fast Company as a "Best Workplace for Innovators," by Frost & Sullivan as a "Technology Innovation Leader," and by The Software Report as a "Top 100 Software Company."

