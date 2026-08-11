Wevana Launches Wireless Handheld Tabs to Reduce Stress, Sharpen Focus, and Improve Sleep

The wellness tech startup debuts its flagship bilateral stimulation Tabs, trusted by more than 3,000 EMDR therapists and designed for anyone seeking calm, focus, and better sleep.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wevana, a wellness technology company on a mission to expand the awareness, accessibility, and efficacy of bilateral stimulation (BLS), is thrilled to announce the launch of Wevana Tabs: wireless handheld devices that deliver alternating rhythmic vibrations to both hands, helping users regulate their nervous system anytime, anywhere to reduce stress, find calm, sharpen focus, and sleep better.

Bilateral stimulation is a natural way to regulate the nervous system by providing alternating stimuli to the left and right sides of the body. This process helps calm the brain by re-engaging the rational prefrontal cortex and easing the fight-or-flight response. This technique is at the heart of EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy, one of the most widely practiced therapeutic approaches for processing stress and trauma. Until now, the tools behind EMDR have largely involved clunky wires and clinical settings. Wevana Tabs replace that with a compact, portable, Bluetooth-connected design that pairs automatically with a free companion app for iOS and Android; users can customize speed, gap, and intensity, and access guided sessions.

Priced at $249, Wevana Tabs are designed for two audiences at once: mental health professionals who use bilateral stimulation in their practice with clients, and everyday users seeking relief from stress, brain fog, and restless nights. More than 3,000 EMDR therapists already trust Wevana in their work with clients, and the Tabs were recently named to the Canyon Ranch Gold List for 2026.

"Wevana was born out of my firsthand experience with bilateral stimulation and EMDR protocols," says Brad Mosell, Founder and CEO of Wevana. "These tools changed my life, and I wanted to build something that could make sharing this miracle possible with the world. Wevana Tabs can help anyone regulate their nervous system anytime, anywhere. It is my hope that people will tap into this power and join us on our mission to expand the awareness, accessibility, and efficacy of these amazing tools."

For clinicians, Wevana's free web-based Provider Portal lets therapists remotely control a client's Tabs in real time during telehealth sessions. With secure one-time session codes, they can adjust speed, intensity, direction, and timing from anywhere (no downloads required). The portal works alongside the platforms therapists already use, including Zoom, SimplePractice, Doxy, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and TheraNest, and it supports group sessions through a single session code.

"I joined Wevana to grow awareness of just how powerful BLS tools are. Not only is Wevana the top choice for EMDR therapists, it is an amazing tool for everyone, everywhere to Tap In and quickly regulate their nervous system," adds Jax Mariash Mustafa, CMO of Wevana. "Reduce stress, sharpen your focus, calm your commute, sleep better, work with less pressure, and more. My life purpose is to inspire the masses to be their best self in mind, body, and spirit, and Wevana is here to help you find calm within your day in under 60 seconds."

Wevana Tabs and the free companion app are available now at wevana.com. Therapists and other providers can learn more about the free Provider Portal at wevana.com/pages/for-providers.

About Wevana

Wevana is a wellness technology company dedicated to expanding the awareness, accessibility, and efficacy of bilateral stimulation. Its flagship product, Wevana Tabs, is a wireless, app-connected, bilateral-stimulation device trusted by more than 3,000 EMDR therapists and used by individuals everywhere to reduce stress, increase focus, and improve sleep. Learn more at wevana.com.

Wevana Tabs are a wellness tool and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Media Contact: Jax Mariash Mustafa CMO, Wevana [email protected]

Media Contact

Jax Mariash Mustafa, Wevana, 1 3038708186, [email protected], https://wevana.com/

SOURCE Wevana