WF Cabinetry Brands Redefines the Dealer Cabinetry Partnership Through Scale, Choice and Personal Service

"What makes WF Cabinetry Brands different is our ability to bring dealers the choice and capabilities of a larger platform while still being personal, responsive and accessible. We know our dealers, we understand their businesses, and we're committed to being a partner they can count on." Post this

Together, the portfolio spans semi-custom through full-custom luxury cabinetry, giving dealers and designers greater choice to serve a broader range of customer needs.

"The cabinetry business has always been a relationship business and getting bigger should never mean losing sight of that," said Nick Billig, CEO of WF Cabinetry Brands. "What makes WF different is our ability to bring dealers the choice and capabilities of a larger platform while still being personal, responsive and accessible. We know our dealers, we understand their businesses, and we're committed to being a partner they can count on."

One Partner. More Possibilities.

WF Cabinetry Brands gives dealers the ability to work with one trusted partner across multiple brands, price points and design needs, from value-oriented semi-custom through full-custom luxury cabinetry. Each brand serves a distinct position within the portfolio:

Wellborn Forest offers semi-custom cabinetry balancing quality, style and value.

Countryside Cabinets provides flexible semi-custom cabinetry with intuitive design capabilities and customization at an attainable price point, supported by an elevated customer experience.

WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry serves the luxury market with full-custom cabinetry, exceptional craftsmanship and highly personalized design capabilities.

Together, the brands give dealers more ways to serve remodeling customers, builders and contractors without having to manage relationships with multiple unrelated manufacturers. As customer needs evolve, dealers have the flexibility to move across the WF portfolio to match the right brand, design capabilities and price point to the opportunity.

From Manufacturer to Creative Partner

Across its portfolio, WF is focused on being more than a manufacturer. Its teams work to be creative partners, listening closely, understanding the vision behind each project and collaborating with dealers and designers to find the right solution.

For dealers, that means having a responsive partner they can turn to when a customer need or challenge arises. For designers, it means more freedom to create the right solution for the home rather than designing around the limitations of a single product offering.

"What we hear from dealers is that they want more flexibility and choice, but they also want to know who they can call when they need something," said David Goldblatt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for WF Cabinetry Brands. "That's where the personal side of our model matters. We listen, collaborate and take ownership of finding a solution. Whether it's a product need, a design challenge or something that requires us to think differently, our dealers know we'll work with them to get it done."

Building the Platform Around Dealer Success

With more than 1,000 active dealer partners nationwide, WF views its dealer relationships as more than a distribution network. They are the foundation of the platform and a key measure of its success.

WF is investing in manufacturing, technology, talent, product development and shared capabilities to strengthen its brands, make them easier to do business with and create more opportunities for the independent dealer and design community.

As the platform grows, WF plans to keep those relationships at the center of its strategy—using greater scale to create more opportunity while protecting the responsiveness, craftsmanship and personal connection that have defined its brands for generations.

"The measure of this platform will not simply be how large we become," Billig said. "It will be whether our dealers and designers are stronger because they work with us. If we can help them win more projects, serve their customers better and grow their businesses, we will grow right alongside them."

About WF Cabinetry Brands

WF Cabinetry Brands is building America's premier multi brand cabinetry platform, bringing together three established American manufacturers: WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry (full custom luxury), Countryside Cabinets (semi-custom) and Wellborn Forest (semi-custom).

With 124+ years of combined manufacturing heritage, 1,000+ active dealer partners nationwide and more than 540,000 square feet of U.S. production, WF Cabinetry Brands combines the distinct craftsmanship and identity of its brands with the resources, capabilities and scale of a unified platform. For more information, visit www.wfcabinetrybrands.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, WF Cabinetry Brands, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.wfcabinetrybrands.com

SOURCE WF Cabinetry Brands