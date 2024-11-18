WFBM, LLP Rebrands to Walsworth LLP and Unveils New Look to Celebrate 35 Years

"This was an expansive and collaborative effort that touched every corner of our firm," said Managing Partner Dee Cohen Katz. "It was also a great opportunity to clearly define why Walsworth is such an exceptional law firm." Post this

As part of the rebrand, the firm changed its legal name from "WFBM, LLP" to "Walsworth LLP." It also refreshed its logo, social media profiles, and marketing collateral, and launched a new website at www.walsworthlaw.com. The site offers visitors an intuitive user experience, a modern design, and alternative ways to connect with attorneys.

"This was an expansive and collaborative effort that touched every corner of our firm," said Katz. "It was also a great opportunity to clearly define why Walsworth is such an exceptional law firm. I feel so fortunate to be part of such a talented team, and am excited for the future we continue to build together, with the support of our valued clients."

Walsworth is a full-service law firm with more than 70 attorneys and offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm was founded in 1989 based on a sincere commitment to leveraging its experience, resources, and breadth of knowledge to best serve its loyal clients' needs. Since the firm's inception, it has been committed to recognizing and celebrating the multitude of cultures and experiences that enhance its personal and professional relationships. Walsworth's diverse and inclusive employee base – with its wide range of approaches and perspectives – allows the firm to offer necessary support to its members while providing innovative solutions and a competitive edge for its coveted clients. The firm is a certified Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and by the California Public Utilities Commission, and has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus status. Walsworth is also the largest California-based member of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms and is an active member of the California Minority Counsel Program. To learn more, visit: www.walsworthlaw.com.

Dee Cohen Katz, Walsworth LLP, 1 (714) 634-2522, [email protected], www.walsworthlaw.com

