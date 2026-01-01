WGAN Holdings Inc. Acquires We Get Around Network from Founder Dan Smigrod

We Get Around Network has always been about helping real estate photographers succeed faster. Post this

"I'm honored to be entrusted with the next chapter of We Get Around Network," said Tom Sparks, CEO of WGAN Holdings Inc. "Dan created one of the most respected communities in our industry. My focus is to protect that legacy while bringing fresh energy, new resources, and expanded opportunities for members, partners, and creators."

Stewardship of the WGAN platform, including the We Get Around Network Forum, WGAN-TV Podcast, WGAN Forum Podcast, and the WGAN-TV Training Academy, transitions to WGAN Holdings Inc. effective Jan. 1, 2026. Smigrod will continue to support the organization as an Advisor, helping ensure continuity for members and marketing partners.

"We Get Around Network has always been about helping real estate photographers succeed faster, the professionals who create the digital assets that help bring properties to market," said Dan Smigrod, Founder of We Get Around Network. "Tom shares that respect for the craft and the community. Through his leadership at Sparks Media Group, he understands both the business and the responsibility that comes with serving this audience. I'm excited to see WGAN grow under his leadership."

WGAN Holdings Inc. will continue operating the community while exploring enhancements such as expanded training resources, new member benefits, and additional industry partnerships. Transition updates and a roadmap will be shared with the community via the WGAN Forum and member communications.

About WGAN Holdings Inc.

WGAN Holdings Inc. is an investment and holding company led by entrepreneur Tom Sparks, focused on real estate media, visual marketing, and the creator economy. The company is committed to empowering visual storytellers and technology partners through community, education, and strategic growth.

About We Get Around Network

Founded in 2014, We Get Around Network (WGAN) is a global community and media platform for real estate photographers and visual creators producing, or exploring, 3D and 360-degree virtual tours, also known as digital twins. The WGAN ecosystem includes the We Get Around Network Forum, WGAN-TV Podcast, WGAN Forum Podcast, and the WGAN-TV Training Academy.

Learn more at www.WeGetAroundNetwork.com.

Media Contact

WGAN Holdings Inc.

Attn: CEO, Tom Sparks

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 510-863-1912

Website: http://www.wegetaroundnetwork.com

