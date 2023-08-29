WGC India Launches the EmpowerHer Campaign: Paving the Path for Financial Independence and Sustainable Progress

"EmpowerHer epitomizes the very essence of WGC's global mission - by uplifting women and empowering positive change. Guided by Richa Saxena's leadership, the India Chapter embodies our shared commitment to effect tangible transformation in the lives and communities we touch." -Dr Dame Shellie Hunt Tweet this

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the visionary founder of Women of Global Change, lends her resounding support to this transformative campaign. "EmpowerHer epitomizes the very essence of WGC's global mission - the upliftment of women and their empowerment to ignite positive change. Guided by Richa Saxena's leadership, the India Chapter embodies our shared commitment to effect tangible transformation in the lives and communities we touch."

The Women of Global Change (WGC) is a distinguished nonprofit organization that has been recognized for its remarkable contributions, having received five prestigious Presidential Service Awards for its impactful work. As an organization committed to fostering positive change, WGC is actively seeking new members, donations, and support to further amplify its mission of empowering women and creating lasting transformations in communities worldwide.

Richa Saxena, the dynamic President of the WGC India Chapter, accentuates the campaign's spirit of unity and collective progress. "EmpowerHer is not merely a campaign; it's an unwavering movement that unites women in their pursuit of financial autonomy and sustainable entrepreneurship. We extend an invitation to individuals, organizations, and influencers to join hands with us in crafting a future defined by empowerment and environmental responsibility."

One notable figure who supports sustainable fashion and women's empowerment is Emma Watson. She is known for her advocacy in promoting ethical fashion practices and environmental sustainability.

EmpowerHer aims to not only enlighten minds but also spark actionable change that resonates throughout Indian communities. This campaign is a testament to the power of collaboration, the tenacity of visionaries, and the spirit of empowerment. As EmpowerHer illuminates pathways toward financial autonomy and sustainable entrepreneurship, it invites us all to partake in sculpting a future that celebrates both human potential and the planet's well-being.

For more information about the EmpowerHer campaign, how to participate, or contribute, please visit https://womenofglobalchange.com/india/

Elizabeth Frederick, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788

