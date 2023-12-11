Wharton Executive Education Answers Executive Demand with the launch of Generative AI and Business Transformation

Open-enrollment program will run March 4-7, 2024 at Wharton's San Francisco campus

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The emergence of generative AI is triggering a transformative shift throughout the culture, operations, and strategies of organizations everywhere. As executives struggle to understand its implications, many are realizing they simply don't possess the knowledge and tools necessary to successfully leverage generative AI within their company, nor do they understand the user experience, ethical, and governance challenges involved in responsible implementation.

That is why the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has launched its new open-enrollment program Generative AI and Business Transformation, slated for March 4-7, 2024 at Wharton's San Francisco campus. Drawing on the thought leadership from Analytics at Wharton, the academic research center founded by the Wharton School in 2019, this four-day, on-campus cohort program will empower executives with an in-depth understanding of the technology, platforms, and large language models of generative AI and provide real-world frameworks and strategies for transformative, practical applications.

"Once or twice in a generation, a general-purpose technology emerges that ignites innovation to the extent that multiple industries are utterly transformed. Think of discoveries like electricity or the internet," says the program's Academic Director Kartik Hosanagar, Wharton professor of operations, information, and decisions. "Today, research consistently supports the conclusion that generative AI is one of these rare general-purpose technologies and is on the precipice of igniting exponential change."

The program explores the impact this technology has on competition, innovation, and economic growth while delving into the ethical and user experience challenges, as well as the governance frameworks involved in responsibly integrating generative AI into business organizations. Participants will leave empowered with added confidence, knowing they now have the technical and strategic business knowledge necessary to successfully implement generative AI into their companies.

Program sessions will be led by prominent Wharton faculty and AI thought leaders including Kartik Hosanagar, Stefano Puntoni, Ethan Mollick, and Sonny Tambe.

Sessions include AI and General-Purpose Technologies, Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs): Tech and Biases, AI Implementation: Finetuning and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Consumers and AI, Redesigning Workflows, AI in the Workplace, Industry Applications, and AI Governance.

Because generative AI will inevitably transform every professional role within an organization, this program provides exceptional advantages to executives in any industry who aspire to leverage its benefits. This includes C-suite and senior executives who need to formulate and implement generative AI strategies, product managers, and marketing, sales, and strategy executives seeking a deeper understanding of how generative AI can shape their business function, and consultants guiding organizations through digital transformation.

"There is a small window of opportunity during which companies can adopt and fully take advantage of generative AI," says Hosanagar. "The question is, will they rush ahead with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage this technology, or fall behind by failing to prepare for this technological shift?"

Generative AI and Business Transformation will run its first cohort on Wharton's San Francisco campus March 4 – 7, 2024 and is now accepting applications. Prospective participants can learn more and apply at executiveeducation.wharton.upenn.edu.

