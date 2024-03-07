Wharton Profs to Present on Real Estate, Financial Literacy, Share Buybacks and Financial Markets at Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists Virtual Program, April 11

Applications now open, deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 3

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What: The Wharton School is pleased to invite business journalists to apply for the next virtual Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists program. The April 2024 program will feature Wharton professors Susan Wachter, Michael Roberts, David Musto and Christina Skinner, who will present on "Mortgages, Markets, and More: The Future of Housing," "Unraveling the Missteps of Financial Literacy and the Premature Promise of AI," "Market Dynamics: Navigating the Causes and Consequences of Share Buybacks" and "The Fed and Financial Markets: Headwinds and Tailwinds in 2024," respectively.

Through intensive lectures and expert Q&A, the Seminars, led by the Wharton School's most prominent professors, help reporters gain a better understanding of key business and economic issues. For more than 50 years, the Seminars have offered participants an opportunity to expand their knowledge, network with journalists from around the world, increase their exposure to leading experts and broaden their perspectives in a stimulating environment. View the April program agenda here.

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. ET.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 3, 2024 .

Where: The Seminars for Business Journalists will be delivered online via Zoom.

How: Interested journalists can visit the Seminars for Business Journalists application. Space is limited. The cost of this program is $40.00 USD.

Who: In recent years, journalists from media outlets such as the New York Times, Nikkei, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC India, San Francisco Chronicle, Reuters, Fortune, Financial Times, CNN, Marketplace, BBC News, Les Échos, Bloomberg, BuzzFeed News and China Central TV have attended the Seminars.

Eligibility: Applications are open to those who are employed full-time as a print, broadcast or online business journalist by legitimate media companies.

Program Benefits: Today's global economy requires business journalists to have a strong foundation in business and economic knowledge. At the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, participants will:

Develop an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals of business strategy.

Network with colleagues from some of the world's leading business news organizations.

Gain exposure to leading experts and establish new sources.

Learn More: For complete information on the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, visit https://journalists.wharton.upenn.edu/ or contact Wharton Media Relations at [email protected].

