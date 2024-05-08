Wharton School to Host Global Forum in São Paulo Featuring CEOs of BTG Pactual, Natura, BNP Paribas

400 alumni, faculty, and global business leaders will explore challenges and opportunities at the business conference, June 7-8

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What: The Wharton Global Forum will visit São Paulo for the first time from June 7-8. Hosted by the world's first collegiate school of business, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the business conference will bring together more than 400 Wharton alumni, faculty, and global business leaders to explore the most critical issues and opportunities facing organizations today. The event will feature faculty lectures, panel discussions, and candid remarks by the region's most exciting entrepreneurs, trailblazing investors, and industry experts.

Speakers will share their deep expertise and insider perspectives, while examining the biggest disruptors and innovations that are driving the future of business in Brazil, Latin America, and the world. Sessions will cover a variety of topics relevant to global business, with a particular focus on Latin America. Themes such as artificial intelligence, the future of agribusiness, innovations in finance, women in business, zoning reform, and detailed analyses of the Brazilian landscape—including the delicate balance between profitability and environmental responsibility in the Amazon—will be explored.

Participants will learn best practices and interact with the most experienced minds in global business via engaging keynotes, fireside chats, A-list networking events, and master classes taught by Wharton's world renowned faculty.

Who: Global Forum São Paulo featured speakers include:

Erika James , Dean, the Wharton School

, Dean, the Wharton School Roberto Sallouti, CEO & Board Member, BTG Pactual

Gerrit Meier , Managing Director and Head of NFL International

, Managing Director and Head of NFL International Alberto Duran , Founder & Chairman, Mundivox Communications

, Founder & Chairman, Mundivox Communications João Paulo Ferreira , CEO, Natura

, CEO, Natura Sheynna Hakim, CEO, BNP Paribas Cardif Brazil

Alice Lepique , Vice President, ONEVC

, Vice President, ONEVC Eduardo Musa , Founder & CEO, CASAMUSA

, Founder & CEO, CASAMUSA Ilan Ryfer, Partner & Co-CEO, 1618 Investimentos

Rosanna Ramos-Velita , President of the Board, Caja Los Andes

, President of the Board, Wharton faculty including Eric Bradlow , Zeke Emanuel , Fernando Ferreira , Witold Henisz , Ethan Mollick , Leandro Pongeluppe, Nancy Rothbard , Pinar Yildirim , and others

faculty including , , , , , Leandro Pongeluppe, , , and others Additional alumni and guests from Fintech Monkey, Vidalink, Canary, Aurora Energy Research, SEMPRE AgTech, Colégio Bandeirantes, and more

Where: Grand Hyatt São Paulo, Avenida das Nacoes Unidas 13.301, São Paulo, Brazil, 04578-000

When: Friday, June 7, 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. BRT & Saturday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. BRT

View the complete Global Forum São Paulo event agenda; most day time events are open to the media.

RSVP: Registration is required. Journalists should contact FSB at [email protected] to register for the event and to coordinate any interview requests.

Registration for alumni and the public is available here: Global Forum Registration.

