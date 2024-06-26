Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists To Hold Flagship October 2024 Program in Philadelphia, All-Expense-Paid Fellowships Available

Applications now open, deadline to apply is August 26

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What: The Wharton School is pleased to invite business journalists to apply for the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists flagship program, held on Wharton's Philadelphia campus. There are several funding opportunities available for journalists, including an all-expenses-paid fellowship for U.S.-based journalists offered by the National Press Foundation (NPF). View the program agenda here.

The Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, led by the Wharton School's most prominent professors, help reporters gain a better understanding of key business and economic issues through intensive lectures and hands-on exercises. For more than 50 years, the Seminars have offered participants an opportunity to expand their knowledge, network with journalists from around the world, increase their exposure to leading experts, and broaden their perspectives in a stimulating environment.

When: The program runs October 14-16, 2024. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 26.

Where: The Seminars will be hosted at the Wharton School on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

How: Interested journalists should apply via the Wharton application. Applicants interested in the NPF funding fellowship must also apply here.

Who: In recent years, journalists from media outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, PBS NewsHour, The Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, Business Insider, Reuters, Fortune, CNN, Marketplace, and Bloomberg have attended the Seminars. Past winners of the National Press Foundation fellowship can be seen here.

Eligibility: Applications are open to those who are employed full-time as a print, broadcast, or online business journalist by legitimate media companies. Additional details about specific funding opportunities can be found here, including the NPF funding fellowship.

Program Benefits: Today's global economy requires a strong foundation in business and economic knowledge for business journalists. At the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, participants:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals of business strategy.

Interact with colleagues from some of the world's leading business news organizations.

Receive a Wharton School Certificate of Completion.

Learn More: For complete information on the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, visit https://journalists.wharton.upenn.edu/

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit http://www.wharton.upenn.edu.

