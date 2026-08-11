Loffler Companies has secured the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces distinction for the 16th consecutive year, reinforcing its standing as one of the most recognized IT managed services companies in Minneapolis. The company's sustained workplace recognition reflects the experienced team of technology experts driving its full-service IT and technology solutions across the Upper Midwest.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among the IT managed services companies in Minneapolis, Loffler Companies stands out after earning the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces distinction for the 16th consecutive year. This 2026 milestone affirms the depth of a team serving growing businesses and midsize firms across the Upper Midwest. The honor signals that the people behind Loffler's technology services show up for clients the same way they have shown up on workplace surveys, year after year.

Who Provides Managed IT Services in the Region?

Loffler Companies is an established managed IT provider with a regional presence spanning nearly four decades since its 1986 founding. The company earned the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces recognition for the 16th consecutive year from a field of 10,527 invited Minnesota companies. An employee engagement survey methodology was used across 80,000-plus organizations worldwide.

When local businesses research who provides managed IT services in the area, few IT support companies in Minneapolis can point to 16 years of verified employee recognition as evidence of organizational stability. Loffler's record reflects a workforce stable enough to serve clients consistently, through shifting market conditions and evolving technology demands.

What IT and Technology Services Do Loffler Companies Offer?

Loffler Companies provides both co-managed and fully managed IT services, giving growing organizations the flexibility to either supplement an existing technology team or place comprehensive IT management in the hands of its experts. Its service scope covers cybersecurity, disaster recovery and business continuity, unified communications, professional IT consulting and print management solutions, all available under one roof.

As a locally rooted managed IT provider, Loffler maintains a dedicated regional team that responds directly to clients across Minnesota without routing support through distant channels. For organizations that need to grow efficiently, having a technology partner embedded in the region can reduce delays, sharpen response times and simplify day-to-day technology management.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a Minnesota Top Workplace for the 16th consecutive year," says James Loffler, president of Loffler Companies. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees and the culture we've built together. Their commitment to our clients and each other is what makes Loffler a great place to work."

About Loffler Companies

Loffler Companies is a Minnesota-based business technology provider founded in 1986, serving growing businesses and midsize firms across the Upper Midwest with managed IT, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, print solutions and professional technology consulting. With more than 500 employees and a regional footprint spanning multiple locations, Loffler brings a consultative approach to both IT and print needs under one roof.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Loffler Companies, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.loffler.com/

SOURCE Loffler Companies