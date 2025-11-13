What are The Most Popular AI Models in 2025? We Looked at 2.3 Million Chats to Find Out

We analyzed usage data from October 2025. What we're sharing here is based on 2,3 million AI chats from over 350,000 users.

At Overchat AI, we're building a platform that brings text, image, and video models together — giving everyone equal access to all three types of AI in one place, and unifying access to AI models from different developers.

We thought it would be interesting to see: when people have the same access to every type of AI model, which model do they prefer to use across different categories?

Some of the results are quite surprising — so let's dive into the stats.

Most Used Text Models

At Overchat AI, we offer two types of text-focused chat experiences: AI models and AI tools.

AI models let users interact directly with "raw" models — like GPT-5 or Gemini 2.5 Pro — through our chat interface. These models behave just as they do in their original apps.

AI tools, on the other hand, are fine-tuned and optimized for specific tasks — such as solving math problems or summarizing PDFs.

At Overchat AI, we believe users should have the freedom to approach tasks however they prefer. For example, to summarize a PDF, they can either upload the file to a general model or use a specialized tool.

So, which do users actually prefer? Here's how usage breaks down across roughly 1.8 million chats:

AI Language Models - 11,748,483 (81.4%)

AI Tools - 850,102 (18.6%)

Most Used AI Models

Looking at the most used AI models in October, here are the top 10 most-used AI language models on Overchat AI:

Model - Total Chats

Gemini 2.0 Flash - 11,157,686

GPT-4.1 Nano - 3,026,009

DeepSeek V3 - 1,326,280

GPT-5 - 105,214

Qwen 2.5 Max- 14,312

Sonnet 4.5- 5,566

DeepSeek V3.1- 4,611

GPT-4o Mini - 4,512

Mistral Nemo - 2,405

GPT-4.1 - 1,888

There are a few interesting data points here, so let's take a moment to unpack them.

Gemini 2.0 Flash stands out as the clear leader — it accounts for almost half of all language-model usage. It's a direct competitor to GPT-4.1 Nano, yet users chose it about 3.5 times more often. That raises an intriguing question: do people simply trust Gemini's quality more than OpenAI's?

Another notable finding is that DeepSeek V3 is actually more popular than GPT-5 (126,280 vs 105,214 chats).

We've mentioned before that, given equal access, users tend to favor open-source Chinese models over closed-source Silicon Valley offerings. Still, it's curious that the newer DeepSeek V3.1 didn't gain the same traction.

Then there's Claude Sonnet 4.5. Despite its strong reputation for high-quality outputs, it only ranked sixth with about 5,566 chats. Claude has a premium reputation, but perhaps Sonnet 4.5's strengths — nuanced reasoning and safety — simply matter less for everyday use cases.

Finally, it's interesting to see that people are still using GPT-4o Mini. The fourth-generation ChatGPT models were extremely successful, and that's reflected in the data.

But, on balance, the "mini" and "nano" variants in particular captured a substantial share. Together, GPT-4.1 Nano, GPT-4o Mini, and Gemini 2.0 Flash account for more than 1.4 million chats — for everyday chats users prefer faster, more efficient models over the best but more expensive flagship options.

Most Used AI Tools

Let's talk about dedicated AI tools next, starting with the overview of the 10 most-used ones:

Tool - Total Chats

AI Homework Solver- 33,826

AI Writer - 17,989

AI Summarizer - 10,436

Language Translator - 6,622

Chinese to English Translator - 3,833

AI Rewriter - 3,471

AI Story Generator - 2,405

AI Text Generator - 1,968

AI Python Coder - 2,207

AI Girlfriend - 2,345

It's clear from the data that homework help is the biggest use case here. The Homework Solver tool alone accounted for 33,826 chats — nearly double that of the second-most-used tool, which is the AI Writer.

However, if we combine all writing assistance tools, they collectively make up over 36,000 chats, which puts writing support slightly ahead overall.

While writing-related activity is fairly predictable, it's interesting to see how strong the demand for translation tools is. Between the Language Translator (6,622 chats) and the Chinese-to-English Translator (3,833 chats), users initiated 10,455 translation sessions in total.

Let's not ignore the surprise entry in the top 10: the AI Girlfriend tool, which recorded 2,345 chats.

Given that Overchat AI is a PG-rated platform and this tool isn't actively promoted in the interface, it's striking how many users are still discovering and engaging with it.

AI Images

Similarly to AI models and tools, Overchat AI users can choose between raw models and fine-tuned chatbots in this category. Here's how the two differ in usage:

Most Used AI Image Models

Here are the top 10 most-used AI image generation models on Overchat:

Tool - Total Chats

Image Generator - 33,826

Ghibli Filter - 8,487

Hairstyle Changer - 5,446

Edit Images - 4,930

Manga Filter - 4,731

Face Retouching - 4,472

3D Filter - 2,703

Nano Banana Edit - 2,306

Headshot Generator - 2,266

Replace Sky - 2,246

Unsurprisingly, people absolutely love Nano Banana — after all, it went viral on release. It captured 55,190 chats — nearly five times more than the second-place Seedram-4.

But Flux models are also super popular: Flux-1 Kontext Max (4,890 chats) and Flux Kontext Pro (3,952) together accounted for 8,842 chats, which would have placed them second if combined.

Meanwhile, established names underperformed. Stable Diffusion v3.5 Large attracted only 2,405 chats (7th place), and GPT Image 1 trailed with 1,630 (10th place).

This means that users don't want image models that regenerate the entire picture.

Also interesting: the difference between first place (55,190) and tenth place (1,630) is 34 times — extreme concentration at the top.

This is very different from the filters and tools, where we saw more equal usage. So let's cover that next.

Most Used AI Image Tools

When we look at the image-editing tools, we can see a very different usage pattern than we see with models.

Tool - Total Conversations

Image Generator - 33,826

Ghibli Filter - 8,487

Hairstyle Changer - 5,446

Edit Images - 4,930

Manga Filter - 4,731

Face Retouching - 4,472

3D Filter - 2,703

Remove Object - 2,306

Headshot Generator - 2,266

Replace Sky - 2,246

The Image Generator tool leads the pack with 33,826 chats — nearly four times more than the runner-up, Ghibli Filter. It's clear that users love simple, all-in-one image creation tools.

Despite being quite old at this point, Ghibli Filter (8,487) remains hugely popular. The next most-used style is Manga Filter (4,731), and together these two Japanese animation filters account for 13,218 chats.

Personal appearance tools are also big favorites — Hairstyle Changer (5,446), Face Retouching (4,472), and Headshot Generator (2,266) together make up almost 12,000 chats.

Image editing tools show similar levels of use: Edit Images (4,930), Remove Object (2,306), and Replace Sky (2,246) are the most common here.

Overall, Overchat AI offers hundreds of image filters. Beyond the top 10, there's no single standout — users clearly enjoy experimenting with different styles when they have unlimited options.

AI Video

Let's start by comparing usage of video vs image tools:

Category - Total Chats - Share

AI Image Models - 92,105 - 62.4%

AI Video Models - 55,453 - 37.6%

Despite the fact that AI videos were the most viral trend in 2025, image models still captured nearly twice as many chats as video models (92,105 vs. 55,453). However, this is not surprising, considering that video models on Overchat cost 400 credits, whereas images cost only 10–15 credits.

In terms of specific models, here are the 10 most popular ones:

Model - Total Chats

Sora 2 Text-to-Video - 39,970

Sora 2 Image-to-Video - 6,622

Veo 3 - 3,773

Veo 2 - 1,113

Veo 3.1 Text-to-Video - 795

Hailuo-02 - 735

Kling 1.6 - 676

Kling 2 Master - 656

Veo3-1 Image-to-Video - 576

Runway Gen-4 Turbo - 537

Unsurprisingly, people are using Sora 2 the most — after all, it's the most hyped AI video generator. Interestingly, text-to-video generation is much more popular than image-to-video generation. You might think this has something to do with cost, but both cost the same as long as the same model is used.

Together, the Sora models received 46,592 chats in total, combining Sora 2 (39,970) and Sora 2 ITV (6,622). This means nearly 80% of all video generation

Another interesting data point is that Veo 3.1 models are behind Veo 3 and even Veo 2. Veo 2 is now two generations old and far inferior. Again, this has nothing to do with cost; later Veo 3.1 models were optimized, making them more cost-effective than earlier variants. Perhaps Google's marketing isn't as good as OpenAI's because Veo 3.1 is one of the best video AIs right now and seems severely overlooked.

Bottom Line

Let's quickly recap the most interesting findings:

Flash variants are more popular than flagship models, possibly because they are faster or more cost-effective.

Users prefer Chinese models, namely the DeepSeek V3, to the GPT 5.

People don't want to use AI image models that regenerate the entire picture when editing.

Ghibli and anime trends are still going strong.

Personal appearance image models are the most popular type of image tool, followed by image editing tools.

People are using the Veo 3 and Veo 2 more often than the Veo 3.1, despite the latter being better and cheaper.

This is based on Overchat AI usage data from October 2025. It is derived from over 2.3 million AI chats from more than 350,000 users.

