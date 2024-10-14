What Do You Wish Someone Had Told You When You Were A Child?

Xulon Press presents inspiration for trauma victims.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Elizabeth Perez encourages abuse victims through letters to her childhood self in Dear Younger Me: From Ashes to Beauty($13.99, paperback, 9781662824012; $5.99, e-book, 9781662824029).
Perez suffered multiple abuses throughout her childhood from family and others in authority. Even though she passed through times when it seemed like there was no hope, God brought her through to the other side. Now, she writes what she wishes someone had told her as a child, and encourages other sufferers to do the same.
"I wanted to show people that healing is possible and that there is a light at the end of what seems to be a narrow and dark tunnel," said Perez.
Elizabeth Perez is a wife and mother from San Diego, CA. She loves fashion, crafting, singing and building Godly character in her two children.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Dear Younger Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
