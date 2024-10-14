What Do You Wish Someone Had Told You When You Were A Child?

Xulon Press presents inspiration for trauma victims.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Elizabeth Perez encourages abuse victims through letters to her childhood self in Dear Younger Me: From Ashes to Beauty($13.99, paperback, 9781662824012; $5.99, e-book, 9781662824029).

Perez suffered multiple abuses throughout her childhood from family and others in authority. Even though she passed through times when it seemed like there was no hope, God brought her through to the other side. Now, she writes what she wishes someone had told her as a child, and encourages other sufferers to do the same.