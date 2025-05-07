What Florida's Pending Stem Cell Bill HB 1617 Could Mean for Patients: Insights from Miami Beach Physicians

Florida's HB 1617 would permit physicians to offer non-FDA-approved stem cell therapies for orthopedics, wound care, and pain management under strict ethical and safety guidelines. STEMS Health in Miami Beach supports the bill's focus on patient protection and informed consent.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Florida lawmakers consider new legislation that would regulate the use of stem cell therapies statewide, Dr. Ankeet Choxi and Dr. Jarred Mait of STEMS Health Regenerative Medicine in Miami Beach are encouraging patients to stay informed about how the proposed changes could impact their healthcare options.
The pending bill, HB 1617, seeks to establish stricter oversight for regenerative treatments, including clearer guidelines for clinics and physicians offering stem cell-based therapies. Dr. Choxi and Dr. Mait emphasize that these developments could lead to stronger patient protections, greater transparency, and improved access to legitimate, evidence-based care.
"Our goal is to ensure patients are empowered with accurate information as the regenerative medicine landscape evolves," said Dr. Choxi. "While regenerative therapies offer tremendous promise, it's critical that treatments meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and ethical care."
Dr. Mait added, "We fully support responsible innovation. Patients deserve access to advanced therapies delivered with clinical excellence and full transparency."
Patients considering regenerative medicine are encouraged to verify provider credentials, ask informed questions, and work with clinics that operate under rigorous clinical protocols.
About STEMS Health Regenerative Medicine
STEMS Health Regenerative Medicine, located in Miami Beach, specializes in cutting-edge, evidence-based therapies for chronic pain, injury recovery, wellness, and anti-aging. Led by Dr. Ankeet Choxi and Dr. Jarred Mait, STEMS Health combines advanced regenerative treatments — including stem cell therapy, PRP, peptides, and concierge medical services — with a commitment to patient-centered, transparent care. The clinic's mission is to empower patients with safe, innovative options to optimize their health and quality of life.
