What Florida's Pending Stem Cell Bill HB 1617 Could Mean for Patients: Insights from Miami Beach Physicians

"Our goal is to ensure patients are empowered with accurate information as the regenerative medicine landscape evolves," said Dr. Choxi. "While regenerative therapies offer tremendous promise, it's critical that treatments meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and ethical care."

Dr. Mait added, "We fully support responsible innovation. Patients deserve access to advanced therapies delivered with clinical excellence and full transparency."

Patients considering regenerative medicine are encouraged to verify provider credentials, ask informed questions, and work with clinics that operate under rigorous clinical protocols.

About STEMS Health Regenerative Medicine

STEMS Health Regenerative Medicine, located in Miami Beach, specializes in cutting-edge, evidence-based therapies for chronic pain, injury recovery, wellness, and anti-aging. Led by Dr. Ankeet Choxi and Dr. Jarred Mait, STEMS Health combines advanced regenerative treatments — including stem cell therapy, PRP, peptides, and concierge medical services — with a commitment to patient-centered, transparent care. The clinic's mission is to empower patients with safe, innovative options to optimize their health and quality of life.

For interviews, expert commentary, or more information about the pending legislation and regenerative medicine services

