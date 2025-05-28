What If Looking Better Actually Made You Feel Better? SkinMD Brings Its Game-Changing Med Spa Experience to Newburyport

"Patients come in for their skin or body—but they leave feeling like a whole new person. That transformation in confidence is what keeps us going." - Dr. Paul Flashner, Founder Post this

SkinMD specializes in medical-grade facials, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, weight loss and wellness treatments for both men and women. Whether you want to smooth wrinkles, firm skin, tone stubborn areas, or simply reclaim your energy, every treatment is designed to deliver real results - not just promises.

Why now? Why Newburyport?

Led by Rachel Hieronymus, a figurehead in the community and Chamber member for years, SkinMD Newburyport brings its highly trained professionals, physician oversight, and state-of-the-art equipment to a local practice that focuses on patient outcomes. Rachel is "proud to be part of this community and looks forward to bringing top notch aesthetics to the area!"

Be on the lookout for other friendly Newburyport faces in Colleen Hayes, Assistant Patient Coordinator, Katie Bridges, Medical Aesthetician, and Caroline Babcock, Front Office Coordinator joining the team!

Want to experience it for yourself?

The Newburyport grand opening begins June 2nd, with special treatment offers available for new patients and an exclusive members club available and open to the first 100 patients. Act quick – once appointments open, they book fast!

SkinMD – Newburyport

47 Merrimac Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

(978) 225-7660

www.skinmd1.com

About SkinMD

SkinMD is a top physician-owned and operated medical spa founded in the Greater Boston Area, offering cosmetic face and body treatments, plus essential ongoing programs for patients' complete health and wellness needs. Through our unique treatment approach, which considers a combination of modalities, SkinMD is a leader in the evolving aesthetic industry. We determine the most effective way to treat our patients' face, body, and skin concerns. Using this stackable approach, our medical group is able to give patients the optimal results they desire, bringing out the beauty in every patient. Unlike other Med Spas, we use unparalleled technology, coupled with medical knowledge and expertise to help patients attain their desired treatment outcome.

Our Mission

Our mission is to empower patients, enhance their beauty and elevate their wellness through every stage of life.

Media Contact

Jay Rice, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Ashley McIntyre, SkinMD, 1 844-754-6631, [email protected], skinmd1.com

