June 25 Marks the 15th Anniversary of Michael Jackson's Passing 2. Roberto Bolero Noriega, Michael Jackson's Vocal Arranger Producer for 20 Years, Gives Exclusive First Interview in Asia 3. Korean Journalist Eun-young Cho's In-Depth Interview on Michael Jackson Reveals Life's Best Advice
- To mark the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing, an exclusive interview with Michael Jackson's vocal arranger producer, Roberto Bolle Noriega, will be released for the first time on June 25th in the web magazine Interview INTEGRAL.
- Roberto Bolero Noriega, who started as the vocal arranger producer for Michael Jackson's single "Man in the Mirror" from the Bad album, which sold over 45 million copies worldwide, worked closely with Jackson for 20 years.
- We know well that Michael Jackson is the great King of Pop. As an unparalleled entertainer, he created a new wave by crossing over white and black music. With his moonwalk, lean dance, and unique stage productions, he ended the era of music for listening and opened the era of music for watching.
- Roberto Bolle Noriega says that Michael Jackson's greatness is not limited to that alone. He emphasizes that if an artist possesses both talent and character, they hold the golden key to success in Hollywood, where talent is abundant. What exactly is the element of character that differentiated Michael Jackson as an artist on another level?
- In this interview, Mr. Noriega reveals not only these traits but also the secrets behind the Thriller album selling 66 million copies and Jackson's unique working methods.
- The interview also sheds light on Roberto Bolero Noriega's past, present, and future, offering insights into how to survive in an uncertain world. Additionally, he discusses his upcoming book "In the Room" and the 2025 film about Michael Jackson's life.
- Korean Journalist Eun-young Cho, who conducted the interview, said, "Through the in-depth interview with Roberto Bolero Noriega, I reflected on the positivity of life. I hope American readers also have this experience after reading the interview," she added with a smile.
