What If We Truly Believed That God's "Rules" Were For Our Own Good?

Xulon Press presents a relatable interpretation of what Jesus wants from His followers.
EL CAJON, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Stephen Forsyth encourages readers to see Jesus' teachings as an expression of His love for them, rather than a list of dos and don'ts, in These Pretzels Are Making Me Thirsty: I Cannot Make You Drink, But I Hope I Can Make You Thirsty ($16.99, paperback, 9798868513015; $7.99, e-book, 9798868513022.
In his decades in ministry, Forsyth has seen many people struggle with belief in Christ and with faith. They seem to think that becoming a follower of Christ means you have to give up all the things you like, and start doing a bunch of things you don't want to do. Forsyth offers a different view of a life devoted to Christ. It's a life unhindered by guilt and shame, but freed to live in God's best for the future, with Christ always at your side. His guidance is there to help you make good decisions and lead to limitless possibilities.
Forsyth said he was inspired by "people misunderstanding Christian faith [and] people [who] are stuck in their Christian faith."
Stephen Forsyth is a retired Army National Guard Colonel, having served as a Senior Army Chaplain, and has also served the Wesleyan Church since 1983. He earned his Doctor of Ministry in spiritual formation, and enjoys teaching theology, church history, and the Bible. Forsyth has been married to the love of his life, Sherry, since 8/8/88, and they share two sons, one daughter, and nine grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. These Pretzels Are Making Me Thirsty is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
