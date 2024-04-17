What Is Microsoft's Role in the Shared Responsibility Model for Data Security?

Migrating to the cloud opens the door to new cyber security risks. Understanding Microsoft's role in the shared responsibility model is a critical first step toward safely navigating the cloud. Post this

The author explains Microsoft's role in securing its infrastructure and applications. She then outlines steps organizations must take to ensure the security of critical data assets.

"Migrating to the cloud opens the door to new cyber security risks. Understanding Microsoft's role in the shared responsibility model is a critical first step toward safely navigating the cloud," explained Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Cyber Danger in the Clouds

"The cloud can be a dangerous place to work, as any system that touches the internet becomes vulnerable to attack. Consider the treasure trove of data moving to and from the cloud in the form of emails or stored documents. Think of all the cloud-based applications that keep businesses humming, from Microsoft Teams to CRM and inventory systems."

Securing the Foundation

"Microsoft invests heavily in securing its global infrastructure. This includes physical security of data centers and robust security around the hardware and networking equipment that supports Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft also provides some encryption, and it employs continuous monitoring of the underlying platform to detect and remediate threats."

Your Data, Your Responsibility

"While Microsoft security measures play an important role, these measures alone will not protect your data. For instance, Microsoft 365 applications include sophisticated security options, but those controls require proper configuration. And security patches offer no value if users neglect to install the updates."

"Every mobile device, laptop, or point-of-sale device that connects to the network creates a possible doorway for hackers. An endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution will automatically inventory and monitor each endpoint. By analyzing data from these devices, the EDR can respond quickly to threats."

Forging a Powerful Partnership

The beauty of shared responsibility lies in its collaborative nature. Microsoft secures the infrastructure, allowing you to focus on securing your data and workloads. It also provides robust tools designed to enhance security and compliance. Partner with data security experts like eMazzanti to ensure proper configuration and optimal implementation of security controls.

