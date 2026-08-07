What Is NGP Enixytil™? N.G.P Tobacco ApS Explains Its Modified Caffeine Technology

NGP Enixytil™ is a proprietary modified form of anhydrous caffeine developed specifically for modern oral delivery systems. Post this

https://ngpeurope.eu/ngp-enixytil/

What is NGP Enixytil™?

NGP Enixytil™ is an innovative modified form of anhydrous caffeine.

Unlike conventional caffeine formats that are primarily swallowed and absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract, NGP Enixytil™ is designed for products in which caffeine is first released within the oral cavity.

Its modified physicochemical characteristics are intended to support rapid dissolution in saliva, distribution across the oral mucosa and compatibility with modern oral product formats.

The development approach is intended to preserve caffeine's fundamental mechanism of action while adapting how it can be formulated and delivered.

Developed specifically for modern oral delivery systems

Traditional caffeine was not developed specifically for modern oral delivery products. Years of research led to the development of NGP Enixytil™, a proprietary caffeine technology created specifically for a new generation of oral performance products.

The technology is built around four central elements:

Proprietary technology

Developed exclusively by N.G.P Tobacco ApS through years of dedicated caffeine research and innovation.

Next-generation caffeine

An innovative modified caffeine technology designed specifically for modern oral delivery systems.

Research-driven development

Built upon ongoing laboratory investigations, scientific research and continuous product development.

Powering Performance Pouches

Created to serve as the technological foundation for N.G.P Tobacco ApS's next generation of Performance Pouches.

A clear identity for NGP's caffeine technology

The NGP Enixytil™ designation gives the company's proprietary modified caffeine technology a clear and consistent identity.

The official overview provides customers, partners and industry stakeholders with a direct reference explaining what NGP Enixytil™ is, who developed it and the purpose for which it was created.

NGP Enixytil™ is a proprietary modified form of anhydrous caffeine developed specifically for modern oral delivery systems.

The technology reflects N.G.P Tobacco ApS's continued focus on caffeine research, formulation development and innovative oral delivery systems.

About N.G.P Tobacco ApS

N.G.P Tobacco ApS develops proprietary technologies and products for modern oral delivery systems. Its work is built upon laboratory investigation, scientific research and continuous product development.

NGP Enixytil™ is the company's proprietary modified caffeine technology, developed specifically for modern oral delivery systems and as the technological foundation for its next generation of Performance Pouches.

Media Contact

Michael Peers, BrandVirality, 1 3022615308, [email protected], Brandvirality.com

SOURCE BrandVirality